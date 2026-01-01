Up to 69% off for Apache Guacamole

Deploy Apache Guacamole in one-click installation.

Clientless remote desktop gateway for accessing RDP, SSH, VNC, and Telnet connections directly from your web browser.

Launch your application instantly
Free Automatic weekly backups
AI-managed VPS
£4.99 /mo
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30-day money-back guarantee
Deploy Apache Guacamole in one-click installation.

Choose a VPS plan for Apache Guacamole

69% off
KVM 1
£15.99
£4.99 /mo
Choose plan
Get 24 months for £119.76 (regular price £383.76). Renews at £10.99/mo.
1 vCPU core
4 GB RAM
50 GB NVMe disk space
4 TB bandwidth
MOST POPULAR
65% off
KVM 2
£19.99
£6.99 /mo
Choose plan
Get 24 months for £167.76 (regular price £479.76). Renews at £12.99/mo.
2 vCPU cores
8 GB RAM
100 GB NVMe disk space
8 TB bandwidth
69% off
KVM 4
£31.99
£9.99 /mo
Choose plan
Get 24 months for £239.76 (regular price £767.76). Renews at £24.99/mo.
4 vCPU cores
16 GB RAM
200 GB NVMe disk space
16 TB bandwidth
62% off
KVM 8
£49.99
£18.99 /mo
Choose plan
Get 24 months for £455.76 (regular price £1,199.76). Renews at £39.99/mo.
8 vCPU cores
32 GB RAM
400 GB NVMe disk space
32 TB bandwidth
69% off
KVM 1
£15.99
£4.99 /mo
Choose plan
Get 24 months for £119.76 (regular price £383.76). Renews at £10.99/mo.
1 vCPU core
4 GB RAM
50 GB NVMe disk space
4 TB bandwidth
MOST POPULAR
65% off
KVM 2
£19.99
£6.99 /mo
Choose plan
Get 24 months for £167.76 (regular price £479.76). Renews at £12.99/mo.
2 vCPU cores
8 GB RAM
100 GB NVMe disk space
8 TB bandwidth
69% off
KVM 4
£31.99
£9.99 /mo
Choose plan
Get 24 months for £239.76 (regular price £767.76). Renews at £24.99/mo.
4 vCPU cores
16 GB RAM
200 GB NVMe disk space
16 TB bandwidth
62% off
KVM 8
£49.99
£18.99 /mo
Choose plan
Get 24 months for £455.76 (regular price £1,199.76). Renews at £39.99/mo.
8 vCPU cores
32 GB RAM
400 GB NVMe disk space
32 TB bandwidth

Every plan has everything you need and more

Docker manager
Quick access to container logs
One-click updates
AMD EPYC processors
NVMe SSD storage
1 Gbps network speed
Public API
Data centers worldwide
Free domain for 1 year
Docker manager
Quick access to container logs
One-click updates
AMD EPYC processors
NVMe SSD storage
1 Gbps network speed
Public API
Data centers worldwide
Free domain for 1 year

All plans are paid upfront. The monthly rate reflects the total plan price divided by the number of months in your plan.

What you can build with Apache Guacamole

Apache Guacamole is a clientless remote desktop gateway that lets you access RDP, VNC, SSH, and Telnet servers from any modern web browser — no plugins, no native client software, and no per-device setup. The browser handles rendering while a server-side daemon translates protocols, making remote access as simple as opening a URL.

Self-hosting Guacamole on your own VPS turns your server into a central jump host for managing remote machines anywhere in the world. Built-in user management, audit logs, and connection sharing make it equally useful for solo administrators and small teams, while keeping every credential and session under your direct control.

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What you can build with {name}

Key features of Apache Guacamole

Clientless browser access

Connect to any RDP, VNC, SSH, or Telnet host directly from a browser tab — no client software, no plugins, no firewall workarounds.

Multi-protocol support

Built-in adapters for RDP, VNC, SSH, Telnet, and Kubernetes cover the everyday needs of admins, developers, and security teams.

Centralised credentials

Store server passwords, SSH keys, and certificates once in Guacamole and grant users access without ever sharing the underlying secrets.

User and group management

Role-based permissions, LDAP and SAML integration, and per-connection access rules keep large teams organised as the connection inventory grows.

Session recording and audit

Optional session recording and detailed activity logs make it straightforward to audit who connected where and what they did.

Why run Apache Guacamole on Hostinger

Launch in one click

Get your application up and running instantly with a preconfigured setup. No manual installation or complex setup steps.

Launch in one click

Security you can rely on

Keep your applications protected with a built-in firewall, DDoS protection, and continuous monitoring.

Security you can rely on

Built in Docker manager

Run and manage multiple Docker containers from one place. Deploy, update, and monitor your projects with ease.

Built in Docker manager

Launch in one click

Get your application up and running instantly with a preconfigured setup. No manual installation or complex setup steps.

Launch in one click

Security you can rely on

Keep your applications protected with a built-in firewall, DDoS protection, and continuous monitoring.

Security you can rely on

Built in Docker manager

Run and manage multiple Docker containers from one place. Deploy, update, and monitor your projects with ease.

Built in Docker manager

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Choose a server location close to your audience to boost loading speeds. We have data centers across North America, Europe, Asia, and South America.
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Launch locally. Grow globally

Docker VPS hosting you can rely on

Gad Iradufasha
Gad Iradufasha

I'm incredibly happy with Hostinger's VPS hosting! Their uptime is consistently top-notch, keeping my site running smoothly. Whenever I've needed help, their technical support team has been quick, knowledgeable, and genuinely helpful.

Maxim Shishkin
Maxim Shishkin

Everything is smooth and great with Hostinger, the AI chat bot + human chat, if AI can't resolve your question. Oh and them VPS is just fire, no ups and downs. Thank you dev team and everyone else involved. Keep it up 🚀

Noel
Noel

Finally a VPS hosting company that does it right! Well-priced. Excellent portal that respects their users' time. Seamless backups. Good support. Reliable. Feels rock-solid.

Omkar
Omkar

I reached out to Hostinger support after losing access to my self-hosted n8n instance, and I couldn’t be more impressed. Kodee and Mohammad from the support team were incredibly patient and thorough.

Sylvain
Sylvain

Many thanks to Carla for helping me with this N8N upgrade on my Hostinger VPS. Professional and knowledgeable, thank you again Carla.

Herriman
Herriman

Hostinger VPS is absolutely outstanding. It just always works. It is always fast and stable. Never down, never crashes.

Martin K
Martin K

The company is doing well, I am very happy with the specific services I use through them. Not as expensive as some places with really great VPS set ups and price plans.

30-day money-back guarantee

Try it risk-free with our 30-day money-back guarantee. See our refund policy for details.

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