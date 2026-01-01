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Deploy Annif in one-click installation.

Multilingual automated subject indexing toolkit for libraries, archives, museums, and research workflows.

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KVM 1
£15.99
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50 GB NVMe disk space
4 TB bandwidth
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4 vCPU cores
16 GB RAM
200 GB NVMe disk space
16 TB bandwidth
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£49.99
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8 vCPU cores
32 GB RAM
400 GB NVMe disk space
32 TB bandwidth
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KVM 1
£15.99
£4.99 /mo
Choose plan
Renews at £10.99/mo for 2 years. Cancel anytime.
1 vCPU core
4 GB RAM
50 GB NVMe disk space
4 TB bandwidth
MOST POPULAR
65% off
KVM 2
£19.99
£6.99 /mo
Choose plan
Renews at £12.99/mo for 2 years. Cancel anytime.
2 vCPU cores
8 GB RAM
100 GB NVMe disk space
8 TB bandwidth
69% off
KVM 4
£31.99
£9.99 /mo
Choose plan
Renews at £24.99/mo for 2 years. Cancel anytime.
4 vCPU cores
16 GB RAM
200 GB NVMe disk space
16 TB bandwidth
62% off
KVM 8
£49.99
£18.99 /mo
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Renews at £39.99/mo for 2 years. Cancel anytime.
8 vCPU cores
32 GB RAM
400 GB NVMe disk space
32 TB bandwidth

Every plan has everything you need and more

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1 Gbps network speed
Public API
Data centers worldwide
Free domain for 1 year
Docker manager
Quick access to container logs
One-click updates
AMD EPYC processors
NVMe SSD storage
1 Gbps network speed
Public API
Data centers worldwide
Free domain for 1 year

All plans are paid upfront. The monthly rate reflects the total plan price divided by the number of months in your plan.

What you can build with Annif

Annif is an open-source toolkit from the National Library of Finland that assigns subject terms to documents automatically. It combines lexical, statistical, and machine learning backends including TF-IDF, fastText, Omikuji, MLLM, YAKE, and ensemble models, so cataloguers can pick or stack the algorithms that best fit each collection and language.

Self-hosting Annif on your own VPS keeps training corpora, controlled vocabularies, and bibliographic metadata under your full control instead of sending them to a third-party indexing service. The container exposes a REST API and browser-based UI for testing projects, so integrating Annif into existing cataloguing pipelines or building custom clients only requires HTTP calls.

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What you can build with {name}

Key features of Annif

Multiple indexing backends

Choose between TF-IDF, fastText, Omikuji, MLLM, YAKE, and stwfsapy, or combine them into ensembles tuned for each language and collection.

Multilingual support

Configurable analysers handle Finnish, Swedish, English, German, and other languages via Snowball stemmers, Voikko, and spaCy pipelines.

REST API and web UI

Built-in browser UI lets you experiment with projects, while the OpenAPI-documented REST endpoint plugs Annif into existing cataloguing tools.

Controlled vocabularies

Load SKOS, TSV, or CSV vocabularies such as YSO, LCSH, or your own thesaurus so suggestions stay aligned with authority files.

CLI for training and evaluation

Manage projects, train models, and benchmark precision and recall against gold-standard corpora with a scriptable command-line interface.

Why run Annif on Hostinger

Launch in one click

Get your application up and running instantly with a preconfigured setup. No manual installation or complex setup steps.

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Keep your applications protected with a built-in firewall, DDoS protection, and continuous monitoring.

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Built in Docker manager

Run and manage multiple Docker containers from one place. Deploy, update, and monitor your projects with ease.

Built in Docker manager

Launch in one click

Get your application up and running instantly with a preconfigured setup. No manual installation or complex setup steps.

Launch in one click

Security you can rely on

Keep your applications protected with a built-in firewall, DDoS protection, and continuous monitoring.

Security you can rely on

Built in Docker manager

Run and manage multiple Docker containers from one place. Deploy, update, and monitor your projects with ease.

Built in Docker manager

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