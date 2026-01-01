Up to 68% off

Claude Code hosting

Perform coding tasks with Claude Code VPS hosting

สำรองข้อมูลรายสัปดาห์อัตโนมัติฟรี
เครื่องสแกนมัลแวร์
ผู้ช่วย AI
฿209 /เดือน
30 วัน ไม่พึงพอใจ ยินดีคืนเงิน
claude code

Pick your Claude Code VPS hosting plan

ส่วนลด 64%
KVM 1
฿579
฿209 /เดือน
ต่ออายุที่ ฿349/เดือน เป็นเวลา 2 ปี ยกเลิกได้ตลอดเวลา
1 vCPU core
RAM 4 GB
พื้นที่ดิสก์ NVMe 50 GB
แบนด์วิดท์ 4 TB
นิยมมากที่สุด
ส่วนลด 62%
KVM 2
฿729
฿279 /เดือน
ต่ออายุที่ ฿419/เดือน เป็นเวลา 2 ปี ยกเลิกได้ตลอดเวลา
2 vCPU cores
RAM 8 GB
พื้นที่ดิสก์ NVMe 100 GB
แบนด์วิดท์ 8 TB
ส่วนลด 68%
KVM 4
฿1,219
฿389 /เดือน
ต่ออายุที่ ฿839/เดือน เป็นเวลา 2 ปี ยกเลิกได้ตลอดเวลา
4 vCPU cores
RAM 16 GB
พื้นที่ดิสก์ NVMe 200 GB
แบนด์วิดท์ 16 TB
ส่วนลด 64%
KVM 8
฿2,149
฿769 /เดือน
ต่ออายุที่ ฿1,529/เดือน เป็นเวลา 2 ปี ยกเลิกได้ตลอดเวลา
8 vCPU cores
RAM 32 GB
พื้นที่ดิสก์ NVMe 400 GB
แบนด์วิดท์ 32 TB
ส่วนลด 64%
KVM 1
฿579
฿209 /เดือน
ต่ออายุที่ ฿349/เดือน เป็นเวลา 2 ปี ยกเลิกได้ตลอดเวลา
1 vCPU core
RAM 4 GB
พื้นที่ดิสก์ NVMe 50 GB
แบนด์วิดท์ 4 TB
นิยมมากที่สุด
ส่วนลด 62%
KVM 2
฿729
฿279 /เดือน
ต่ออายุที่ ฿419/เดือน เป็นเวลา 2 ปี ยกเลิกได้ตลอดเวลา
2 vCPU cores
RAM 8 GB
พื้นที่ดิสก์ NVMe 100 GB
แบนด์วิดท์ 8 TB
ส่วนลด 68%
KVM 4
฿1,219
฿389 /เดือน
ต่ออายุที่ ฿839/เดือน เป็นเวลา 2 ปี ยกเลิกได้ตลอดเวลา
4 vCPU cores
RAM 16 GB
พื้นที่ดิสก์ NVMe 200 GB
แบนด์วิดท์ 16 TB
ส่วนลด 64%
KVM 8
฿2,149
฿769 /เดือน
ต่ออายุที่ ฿1,529/เดือน เป็นเวลา 2 ปี ยกเลิกได้ตลอดเวลา
8 vCPU cores
RAM 32 GB
พื้นที่ดิสก์ NVMe 400 GB
แบนด์วิดท์ 32 TB

ทุกแพ็กเกจมีทุกสิ่งที่คุณต้องการและมากกว่านั้น

โปรเซสเซอร์ AMD EPYC
ที่เก็บข้อมูล NVMe SSD
ศูนย์ข้อมูลทั่วโลก
สำรองข้อมูลรายสัปดาห์ฟรี
การจัดการไฟร์วอลล์
ความเร็วเครือข่าย 1 Gbps
API สาธารณะ
ผู้ช่วย AI ขับเคลื่อนโดย MCP
โดเมนฟรี 1 ปี
โปรเซสเซอร์ AMD EPYC
ที่เก็บข้อมูล NVMe SSD
ศูนย์ข้อมูลทั่วโลก
สำรองข้อมูลรายสัปดาห์ฟรี
การจัดการไฟร์วอลล์
ความเร็วเครือข่าย 1 Gbps
API สาธารณะ
ผู้ช่วย AI ขับเคลื่อนโดย MCP
โดเมนฟรี 1 ปี

ทุกแพ็กเกจชำระเงินล่วงหน้า อัตราค่าบริการรายเดือนจะแสดงราคาแพ็กเกจทั้งหมดหารด้วยจำนวนเดือนในแพ็กเกจของคุณ

Run private, high-performance AI environments with Claude Code VPS hosting

Claude Code is an AI-powered command-line tool that allows developers to use Claude models to perform coding tasks directly in their terminal. But to harness its full potential, you need a secure, scalable, always-on, and high-performance infrastructure — that’s where our VPS comes in.

With the Claude Code Remote feature, you can securely bridge your persistent VPS environment to the Claude mobile app or web interface. This ensures true 24/7 availability, allowing you to monitor and manage long-running coding tasks from any device.
claude code 2

Scale your AI development securely with Claude Code VPS hosting

Combine Claude Code’s intuitive AI workflow platform with our powerful VPS infrastructure. Deploy models faster, customize your setup, and keep full control over your data.

Secure accessibility via Remote Control

Uuse the Claude Code Remote Control feature to bridge into your dev environment from anywhere.

claude code

Optimized for AI workloads

Our VPS uses AMD EPYC processors and NVMe SSD storage to ensure stable, fast inference and deployment times.

claude code vps

Fully customizable setup

Install dependencies, manage APIs, and configure environments your way — with full root access and snapshots.

claude code 4

Secure accessibility via Remote Control

Uuse the Claude Code Remote Control feature to bridge into your dev environment from anywhere.

claude code

Optimized for AI workloads

Our VPS uses AMD EPYC processors and NVMe SSD storage to ensure stable, fast inference and deployment times.

claude code vps

Fully customizable setup

Install dependencies, manage APIs, and configure environments your way — with full root access and snapshots.

claude code 4

ตำแหน่งเซิร์ฟเวอร์ที่แนะนำ:

กำลังตรวจสอบ...

Deploy AI workloads anywhere in the world

We have data centers in Asia, Europe, North America, and South America. Choose the nearest server for faster model deployment, lower latency, and smoother collaboration.

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Gad Iradufasha
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ในที่สุดก็เจอบริษัทโฮสติ้ง VPS ที่ตอบโจทย์ได้อย่างลงตัว! ราคาสมเหตุสมผล พอร์ทัลยอดเยี่ยมที่ใส่ใจเวลาของผู้ใช้ สำรองข้อมูลได้อย่างราบรื่น การสนับสนุนดีเยี่ยม เชื่อถือได้ มั่นใจได้

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Omkar

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Herriman
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Hostinger VPS ยอดเยี่ยมมาก ใช้งานได้ดีเสมอ รวดเร็วและเสถียรเสมอ ไม่เคยล่ม ไม่เคยมีปัญหา

Martin K
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บริษัทกำลังไปได้สวย ฉันพอใจกับบริการเฉพาะที่ฉันกำลังใช้บริการ ราคาไม่แพง มีแพ็กเกจหลายราคาที่มาพร้อมกับการตั้งค่า VPS ที่ยอดเยี่ยมจริงๆ

VPS made easy with Kodee

Built right into your VPS dashboard, Kodee – your AI-powered VPS agent – helps you manage and optimize your Claude Code environment effortlessly. Powered by the Model Context Protocol (MCP), Kodee can install dependencies, configure your coding setup, troubleshoot errors, and execute development commands directly via chat.

kodee

รับประกัน คืนเงินใน 30 วัน

ทดลองใช้โดยไม่มีความเสี่ยง ด้วยการรับประกันคืนเงินภายใน 30 วัน ดูรายละเอียดเพิ่มเติมได้ที่ นโยบายการคืนเงิน ของเรา

Google
Rating:
4.8/5
1,237
reviews
HostAdvice
Rating:
4.6/5
2,432
reviews
WpBeginner
Rating:
4.7
874
reviews

Claude Code VPS FAQ:

What is Claude Code VPS hosting?

Claude Code VPS hosting provides a private, secure environment to run and develop AI apps using Claude’s open-source framework.

Why should I host Claude Code on a VPS?

Running Claude Code on a VPS ensures better performance, data privacy, and scalability — perfect for teams working on AI projects. By running Claude Code on a VPS, you create a persistent, always-on development environment that operates independently of your local hardware. Using the Claude Code Remote feature, you securely bridge this VPS to your phone or browser, allowing you to trigger massive refactors or complex builds and walk away. Even if your laptop is closed or your phone dies, the VPS keeps 'grinding' through the task, sending you a push notification only when the job is done or your input is needed.

Does Claude Code require technical setup?

It’s simple to set up. You can deploy it with one click and use Kodee, our AI assistant, for quick configuration and troubleshooting.

Can I integrate Claude Code with APIs or external tools?

Yes. You can connect Claude Code to multiple AI APIs and libraries directly from your VPS environment.

Is Claude Code VPS hosting secure?

Absolutely. Our VPS includes DDoS protection, malware scanning, and free weekly backups to keep your AI data safe.

เราใส่ใจเรื่องความเป็นส่วนตัวของคุณ

เว็บไซต์นี้ใช้คุกกี้ที่จำเป็นเพื่อให้ไซต์ทำงานได้อย่างถูกต้องและเพื่อรับข้อมูลเกี่ยวกับวิธีที่คุณโต้ตอบกับไซต์ รวมถึงเพื่อวัตถุประสงค์ทางการตลาด เมื่อยอมรับ คุณตกลงที่จะจัดเก็บคุกกี้บนอุปกรณ์ของคุณสำหรับการกำหนดเป้าหมายโฆษณา การปรับแต่ง และการวิเคราะห์ตามที่อธิบายไว้ในนโยบายคุกกี้ ของเรา