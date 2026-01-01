Weblate is a powerful open-source translation management platform that integrates directly with Git, GitHub, GitLab, and Bitbucket to keep translations synchronized with your codebase. Translators work through an intuitive web interface while changes are automatically committed back to your repositories, eliminating manual file exchanges and merge conflicts.

With support for over 50 file formats, built-in translation memory, machine translation suggestions, and quality checks, Weblate streamlines every step of the localization process. Self-hosting on your own VPS removes per-user pricing limits and keeps proprietary source strings confidential.