Deploy Usertour in one click installation.
Self-hosted user onboarding platform for building in-app product tours, checklists, and surveys without third-party vendors.
Choose a VPS plan for Usertour
Every plan has everything you need and more
What you can build with Usertour
Usertour is an open-source user onboarding and product engagement platform that lets product teams build in-app tours, checklists, surveys, and launchers directly inside their web application â€” no engineering bottleneck for each new flow. It is a self-hosted alternative to Appcues, Userpilot, and Userflow, giving you full control over user onboarding data and removing per-MAU pricing.
Self-hosting Usertour on your own VPS means user behavior data and onboarding analytics stay on your infrastructure. You avoid third-party tracking of your users, meet data residency requirements, and never hit a pricing wall as your user base grows. Multi-environment support lets you safely test flows in staging before promoting them to production.
Key features of Usertour
In-App Product Tours
Build interactive step-by-step walkthroughs that guide new users to their first value moment without writing code for every flow.
Onboarding Checklists
Create task-based checklists that surface key features and track each user's progress through the onboarding journey.
Advanced User Targeting
Segment users by custom attributes and events to show the right flow to the right user at exactly the right time.
Flow Analytics
Track views, completions, and drop-off rates for every flow to identify exactly where users disengage.
Multi-Environment Support
Maintain separate production and staging environments so flows can be tested thoroughly before reaching real users.
In-App Surveys
Collect contextual feedback with surveys triggered by specific user actions, completion events, or time-based rules.
Why run Usertour on Hostinger
Launch in one click
Get your application up and running instantly with a preconfigured setup. No manual installation or complex setup steps.
Security you can rely on
Keep your applications protected with a built-in firewall, DDoS protection, and continuous monitoring.
Built in Docker manager
Run and manage multiple Docker containers from one place. Deploy, update, and monitor your projects with ease.
Launch in one click
Get your application up and running instantly with a preconfigured setup. No manual installation or complex setup steps.
Security you can rely on
Keep your applications protected with a built-in firewall, DDoS protection, and continuous monitoring.
Built in Docker manager
Run and manage multiple Docker containers from one place. Deploy, update, and monitor your projects with ease.
Docker VPS hosting you can rely on
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