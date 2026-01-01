Steel Browser is an open-source browser sandbox built for AI agents and automation workflows. It wraps a managed Chrome instance behind a REST and WebSocket API, exposing the full Chrome DevTools Protocol so agents can navigate pages, fill forms, capture screenshots, and extract structured data without juggling Puppeteer or Selenium boilerplate.

Self-hosting Steel keeps every browsing session, cookie store, and scraped payload on your own infrastructure rather than a third-party browser cloud. You avoid per-session pricing, retain control over proxies and anti-detection settings, and can connect any AI agent framework â€” LangChain, CrewAI, OpenAI Agents SDK, or custom code â€” to the same backend.