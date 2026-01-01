SQLPage is an open-source web application server that renders interactive web pages directly from SQL queries. Developers and analysts write .sql files that select from a built-in component library â€” forms, tables, charts, maps, navigation, and dozens of UI elements â€” and the server turns the result sets into polished HTML without a single line of HTML, CSS, or JavaScript. Connect SQLite, PostgreSQL, MySQL, or Microsoft SQL Server and expose an existing database as a working admin panel, internal dashboard, or prototype in minutes.

Self-hosting SQLPage on your own VPS keeps queries, schemas, and credentials inside infrastructure you control rather than a third-party low-code platform. There are no per-user fees, no row limits, and your .sql files stay portable and version-controllable like any other code.