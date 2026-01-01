Silex is the open-source alternative to Webflow â€” a visual, no-code website builder that runs entirely in the browser and produces standard HTML and CSS files. Unlike commercial website builders that lock your designs and content onto their platform, Silex stores everything as plain files on your own server. It connects to headless CMSs for dynamic content, integrates with static site generators like 11ty, and can be extended through a plugin system.

Self-hosting Silex on a VPS gives web designers and agencies an unlimited-project workspace at a fixed server cost, with no per-site fees and no dependency on a third-party platform staying online or affordable.