phpMyAdmin is the most widely used web-based administration tool for MySQL and MariaDB databases, trusted by millions of developers and database administrators for over two decades. It provides a comprehensive graphical interface for browsing data, executing SQL queries, managing tables and indexes, handling user privileges, and importing or exporting data â€” all without command-line access.

This deployment runs in arbitrary server mode, letting you connect to any MySQL or MariaDB instance by entering its credentials at login. Self-hosting phpMyAdmin on your own VPS keeps database traffic within your network and provides always-available access secured behind HTTPS.