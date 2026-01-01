Deploy Overleaf in one click installation.
Open-source collaborative LaTeX editor for scientific writing, research papers, and technical documents.
Choose a VPS plan for Overleaf
Every plan has everything you need and more
What you can build with Overleaf
Overleaf is a web-based, collaborative LaTeX editor utilized globally by millions of researchers, academics, and engineers. It provides a cloud-based platform that replaces traditional local LaTeX installations, enabling teams to author, compile, and review documents in real time. This includes comprehensive LaTeX capabilities like custom packages, BibTeX, and advanced cross-referencing.
By self-hosting Overleaf on your dedicated Virtual Private Server (VPS), you retain complete control over sensitive research, proprietary manuscripts, and institutional documentation. This setup delivers the identical real-time collaboration and powerful LaTeX compilation pipeline found in the cloud service, all while ensuring your data never leaves your own infrastructure and eliminating the need for per-seat SaaS subscriptions.
Key features of Overleaf
Real-Time Collaboration
Multiple authors edit the same LaTeX document simultaneously, with changes appearing instantly for all collaborators.
Full LaTeX Compilation
Compiles documents with pdfLaTeX, XeLaTeX, and LuaLaTeX, including support for custom packages, BibTeX, and Biber bibliographies.
Version History
Every saved version of a document is retained, allowing you to compare changes and restore any previous state of your project.
Rich Template Library
Start new documents from a built-in library of academic, journal, thesis, and presentation templates without manual setup.
Track Changes
Review and accept or reject individual edits from collaborators, matching the review workflows used in academic publishing.
Git Integration
Push and pull projects from Git repositories, enabling local editing workflows alongside the browser-based editor.
Why run Overleaf on Hostinger
Launch in one click
Get your application up and running instantly with a preconfigured setup. No manual installation or complex setup steps.
Security you can rely on
Keep your applications protected with a built-in firewall, DDoS protection, and continuous monitoring.
Built in Docker manager
Run and manage multiple Docker containers from one place. Deploy, update, and monitor your projects with ease.
Launch in one click
Get your application up and running instantly with a preconfigured setup. No manual installation or complex setup steps.
Security you can rely on
Keep your applications protected with a built-in firewall, DDoS protection, and continuous monitoring.
Built in Docker manager
Run and manage multiple Docker containers from one place. Deploy, update, and monitor your projects with ease.
Docker VPS hosting you can rely on
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