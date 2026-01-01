Overleaf is a web-based, collaborative LaTeX editor utilized globally by millions of researchers, academics, and engineers. It provides a cloud-based platform that replaces traditional local LaTeX installations, enabling teams to author, compile, and review documents in real time. This includes comprehensive LaTeX capabilities like custom packages, BibTeX, and advanced cross-referencing.

By self-hosting Overleaf on your dedicated Virtual Private Server (VPS), you retain complete control over sensitive research, proprietary manuscripts, and institutional documentation. This setup delivers the identical real-time collaboration and powerful LaTeX compilation pipeline found in the cloud service, all while ensuring your data never leaves your own infrastructure and eliminating the need for per-seat SaaS subscriptions.