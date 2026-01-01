Deploy OpenBudgeteer in one click installation.
Open-source bucket budgeting app to take control of your personal finances with a structured, category-based approach.
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What you can build with OpenBudgeteer
OpenBudgeteer is a personal finance application that you host yourself, based on the bucket budgeting method. It draws inspiration from tools such as YNAB and Buckets. With OpenBudgeteer, you allocate every dollar of your earnings to designated spending categories before the start of each month. This approach provides you with a precise and deliberate financial strategy, preventing you from merely responding to expenditures as they occur.
Developed using .NET and Blazor Server, OpenBudgeteer operates exclusively on your personal infrastructure, ensuring your financial information remains off third-party cloud services. It utilizes a PostgreSQL database for persistent data storage and offers optional authentication to safeguard access. Recognized on the Awesome Self-Hosted list, it stands as a reliable option for individuals concerned about privacy who seek a robust, no-cost substitute for paid budgeting applications.
Key features of OpenBudgeteer
Bucket budgeting
Assign every dollar of income to predefined spending buckets at the start of each month, keeping your finances organized and on track.
Full data ownership
Your financial data is stored exclusively on your own VPS â€” no third-party cloud, no subscription fees, and no vendor lock-in.
Optional authentication
Protect your budget with built-in username and password authentication, keeping sensitive financial information accessible only to you.
PostgreSQL persistence
Stores all transactions and budget data in a dedicated PostgreSQL database for reliable, crash-safe persistence and easy backup.
Blazor Server UI
Modern, responsive web interface powered by Blazor Server delivers a fast, interactive budgeting experience directly in the browser.
Why run OpenBudgeteer on Hostinger
Launch in one click
Get your application up and running instantly with a preconfigured setup. No manual installation or complex setup steps.
Security you can rely on
Keep your applications protected with a built-in firewall, DDoS protection, and continuous monitoring.
Built in Docker manager
Run and manage multiple Docker containers from one place. Deploy, update, and monitor your projects with ease.
Launch in one click
Get your application up and running instantly with a preconfigured setup. No manual installation or complex setup steps.
Security you can rely on
Keep your applications protected with a built-in firewall, DDoS protection, and continuous monitoring.
Built in Docker manager
Run and manage multiple Docker containers from one place. Deploy, update, and monitor your projects with ease.
Docker VPS hosting you can rely on
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