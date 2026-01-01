OpenBudgeteer is a personal finance application that you host yourself, based on the bucket budgeting method. It draws inspiration from tools such as YNAB and Buckets. With OpenBudgeteer, you allocate every dollar of your earnings to designated spending categories before the start of each month. This approach provides you with a precise and deliberate financial strategy, preventing you from merely responding to expenditures as they occur.

Developed using .NET and Blazor Server, OpenBudgeteer operates exclusively on your personal infrastructure, ensuring your financial information remains off third-party cloud services. It utilizes a PostgreSQL database for persistent data storage and offers optional authentication to safeguard access. Recognized on the Awesome Self-Hosted list, it stands as a reliable option for individuals concerned about privacy who seek a robust, no-cost substitute for paid budgeting applications.