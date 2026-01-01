Bigcapital is a modern open-source financial accounting platform designed as a self-hosted alternative to QuickBooks, Xero, and Wave. It implements a full double-entry general ledger with multi-currency support, customer and vendor records, invoicing and bills, inventory tracking, manual journals, and intelligent reporting — financial statements, cash flow, accounts receivable and payable aging, and tax summaries — all generated from the underlying ledger.

Self-hosting Bigcapital on your VPS keeps client invoices, bank transactions, and financial records on infrastructure you control rather than handed to a SaaS accounting service. The platform supports multiple companies (tenants) per instance with isolated databases, integrates with Stripe and Plaid for payments and bank feeds, and exposes a comprehensive API for custom integrations and reporting.