Deploy Actual Budget in one click installation.
Privacy-focused personal finance app using envelope budgeting to give every dollar a purpose.
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Every plan has everything you need and more
What you can build with Actual Budget
Actual Budget is a fast, local-first personal finance application built around the envelope budgeting methodology—every dollar you earn is assigned to a specific category before you spend it. Originally a commercial product, it was open-sourced by its creator and is now maintained by an active community, making it one of the most capable free alternatives to YNAB.
Because Actual Budget uses a local-first architecture, your financial data stays on infrastructure you control rather than a third-party cloud. Multi-device synchronization still works through your self-hosted server, and optional end-to-end encryption protects data in transit. Bank connections via SimpleFIN (US/Canada) and GoCardless (EU/UK) bring transactions in automatically, while import support for YNAB makes migration straightforward.
Key features of Actual Budget
Envelope budgeting
Allocates every dollar to a specific category before spending, giving you a clear plan based on actual income rather than rough estimates.
Local-first data ownership
Jūsų finansiniai duomenys yra saugomi jūsų pačių serveryje, o ne komerciniame debesyje—apsaugant jautrius paskyros duomenis nuo trečiųjų šalių pažeidimų ar tiekėjo politikos pokyčių.
Multi-device sync
Synchronize budgets across phones, tablets, and computers through your self-hosted server so every household member sees the same up-to-date figures.
Bank account integration
Connect to real bank accounts via SimpleFIN (US/Canada) or GoCardless (EU/UK) to import transactions automatically, reducing manual data entry.
Detailed financial reports
Built-in reports for net worth, cash flow, and spending trends give you the visibility to make informed financial decisions without a separate spreadsheet.
Why run Actual Budget on Hostinger
Launch in one click
Get your application up and running instantly with a preconfigured setup. No manual installation or complex setup steps.
Security you can rely on
Keep your applications protected with a built-in firewall, DDoS protection, and continuous monitoring.
Built in Docker manager
Run and manage multiple Docker containers from one place. Deploy, update, and monitor your projects with ease.
Launch in one click
Get your application up and running instantly with a preconfigured setup. No manual installation or complex setup steps.
Security you can rely on
Keep your applications protected with a built-in firewall, DDoS protection, and continuous monitoring.
Built in Docker manager
Run and manage multiple Docker containers from one place. Deploy, update, and monitor your projects with ease.
Docker VPS hosting you can rely on
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