Open Source POS is a PHP web-based point of sale built for small retail shops, cafÃ©s, and service businesses that need a full-featured till system without per-terminal SaaS fees. The browser-based interface runs on any tablet, laptop, or counter PC, so the same backend powers checkout, inventory updates, and reporting from any device on the local network.

Self-hosting on your own VPS keeps customer records, sales history, and pricing data on infrastructure you control â€” with no monthly subscription, no transaction percentage, and no vendor lock-in. The included MariaDB database is provisioned automatically and persisted in named volumes for safe upgrades.