Deploy EverShop with a one-click installation.
Modern open-source e-commerce platform built with Node.js, React, and GraphQL for fast, customizable online stores.
Choose a VPS plan for EverShop
Every plan has everything you need and more
What you can build with EverShop
EverShop is a modern, open-source e-commerce platform built on Node.js, React, and GraphQL. Unlike legacy PHP-based commerce platforms, EverShop is designed around a server-side rendered React storefront, a graph-driven extension system, and PostgreSQL persistence â€” giving developers a familiar toolchain and shoppers a fast, app-like experience.
Self-hosting EverShop on your VPS keeps merchant data, customer records, and order history on infrastructure you control, with no per-transaction fees or platform commissions. The catalog, theme, payment integrations, and shipping rules are all configurable through the admin UI, while developers can extend the platform with first-class TypeScript modules.
Key features of EverShop
Modern JS stack
Built on Node.js, React, and GraphQL so developers extend the storefront and admin with the same toolchain they already use day to day.
Server-side rendering
SSR React storefront delivers fast first-paint and SEO-friendly HTML out of the box, with client-side hydration for app-like navigation.
Catalog and inventory
Manage products, variants, attributes, categories, and stock from a single admin UI with bulk editing and CSV import.
Cart and checkout
Customizable single-page checkout with support for guest orders, coupon codes, shipping rules, and multiple tax zones.
Extension system
First-class TypeScript module API and hook system make it straightforward to add custom payment providers, themes, or business logic without forking core.
PostgreSQL backend
All catalog, customer, and order data lives in PostgreSQL â€” easy to back up, replicate, and query directly for reports or migrations.
Why run EverShop on Hostinger
Launch in one click
Get your application up and running instantly with a preconfigured setup. No manual installation or complex setup steps.
Security you can rely on
Keep your applications protected with a built-in firewall, DDoS protection, and continuous monitoring.
Built in Docker manager
Run and manage multiple Docker containers from one place. Deploy, update, and monitor your projects with ease.
Launch in one click
Get your application up and running instantly with a preconfigured setup. No manual installation or complex setup steps.
Security you can rely on
Keep your applications protected with a built-in firewall, DDoS protection, and continuous monitoring.
Built in Docker manager
Run and manage multiple Docker containers from one place. Deploy, update, and monitor your projects with ease.
Docker VPS hosting you can rely on
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