Bagisto is an open-source e-commerce platform built on the Laravel PHP framework, giving merchants a complete foundation for running an online store without subscription fees or revenue sharing. It ships with a customer-facing storefront, a comprehensive admin panel, product catalog management, order processing, inventory control, and a checkout flow that handles multi-currency and multi-language requirements out of the box.

Self-hosting Bagisto on your VPS means your store's transaction records, customer data, and product catalog stay on infrastructure you fully control — essential for businesses operating under data residency requirements or those seeking to avoid per-transaction fees and platform restrictions of SaaS providers.