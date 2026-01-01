Deploy Bagisto in one click installation.
Open-source Laravel e-commerce platform for building online stores with multi-currency, multi-language, and payment gateway support.
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What you can build with Bagisto
Bagisto is an open-source e-commerce platform built on the Laravel PHP framework, giving merchants a complete foundation for running an online store without subscription fees or revenue sharing. It ships with a customer-facing storefront, a comprehensive admin panel, product catalog management, order processing, inventory control, and a checkout flow that handles multi-currency and multi-language requirements out of the box.
Self-hosting Bagisto on your VPS means your store's transaction records, customer data, and product catalog stay on infrastructure you fully control — essential for businesses operating under data residency requirements or those seeking to avoid per-transaction fees and platform restrictions of SaaS providers.
Key features of Bagisto
Multi-currency support
Accept payments in any currency and display prices in the customer's local currency, with configurable exchange rate management.
Multi-language storefront
Serve global customers in their preferred language with built-in localization for product pages, checkout flows, and transactional emails.
Flexible product catalog
Manage simple, configurable, grouped, and downloadable products with variants, custom attributes, and dynamic pricing rules.
Payment gateway integrations
Connect Stripe, PayPal, and other popular gateways out of the box, with a plugin system to add custom payment methods.
REST and GraphQL APIs
Full API coverage lets you build headless storefronts, mobile apps, or integrate order and product data with ERP systems and fulfillment services.
Why run Bagisto on Hostinger
Launch in one click
Get your application up and running instantly with a preconfigured setup. No manual installation or complex setup steps.
Security you can rely on
Keep your applications protected with a built-in firewall, DDoS protection, and continuous monitoring.
Built in Docker manager
Run and manage multiple Docker containers from one place. Deploy, update, and monitor your projects with ease.
Launch in one click
Get your application up and running instantly with a preconfigured setup. No manual installation or complex setup steps.
Security you can rely on
Keep your applications protected with a built-in firewall, DDoS protection, and continuous monitoring.
Built in Docker manager
Run and manage multiple Docker containers from one place. Deploy, update, and monitor your projects with ease.
Docker VPS hosting you can rely on
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