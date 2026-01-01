New API is an open-source LLM gateway that provides a single access point for OpenAI, Anthropic Claude, Google Gemini, and dozens of other AI providers. It centralizes API key management, enforces usage quotas, tracks costs per user or team, and enables failover and load balancing across providers â€” all through a web dashboard.

Self-hosting New API on your VPS keeps sensitive AI credentials and usage data under your control, removes per-request gateway fees, and gives you the flexibility to add or swap providers without changing your application code.