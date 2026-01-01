Multica is an open-source managed agents platform that lets you treat coding AI agents like teammates instead of one-off chat sessions. Assign tasks to specific agents, watch their progress in real time, and build a reusable skills library that compounds over time as your team works together. It supports any agent CLI installed locally â€” Claude Code, Codex, GitHub Copilot, Gemini, and others â€” through a lightweight daemon that connects your machines back to the central server.

Self-hosting Multica on your VPS keeps every task, code change, and integration credential inside your own infrastructure with no per-seat fees and no third-party agent telemetry. PostgreSQL with pgvector ships pre-configured, so the platform is production-ready from first boot.