Deploy Mongo Express in one click installation.
Web-based administrative interface for MongoDB that lets you browse, edit, and manage databases through a browser.
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What you can build with Mongo Express
Mongo Express is a lightweight, open-source web UI for MongoDB built with Node.js and Bootstrap 5. It lets you connect to a MongoDB instance and immediately start browsing databases, exploring collections, editing documents, and running queries â€” all from a browser tab, with no local database client required. The interface handles full CRUD operations across databases, collections, and individual documents, and supports the complete range of BSON data types so documents are displayed and edited accurately.
Self-hosting Mongo Express alongside your MongoDB database on a VPS keeps both services on the same private network, so your database port is never exposed to the internet while the admin UI stays accessible over HTTPS through Traefik.
Key features of Mongo Express
Full CRUD operations
Create, read, update, and delete databases, collections, and documents through a clean browser interface without writing any shell commands.
Inline document editor
Edit documents directly in the UI with complete BSON type support, so values like ObjectId, Date, and NumberLong are handled correctly.
Collection import and export
Import and export collection data in JSON format for migrations, backups, or sharing dataset snapshots between environments.
Index management
View, create, and drop indexes on any collection to understand and optimize query performance without leaving the browser.
GridFS file management
Browse and manage large files stored in MongoDB GridFS buckets directly through the UI.
Why run Mongo Express on Hostinger
Launch in one click
Get your application up and running instantly with a preconfigured setup. No manual installation or complex setup steps.
Security you can rely on
Keep your applications protected with a built-in firewall, DDoS protection, and continuous monitoring.
Built in Docker manager
Run and manage multiple Docker containers from one place. Deploy, update, and monitor your projects with ease.
Launch in one click
Get your application up and running instantly with a preconfigured setup. No manual installation or complex setup steps.
Security you can rely on
Keep your applications protected with a built-in firewall, DDoS protection, and continuous monitoring.
Built in Docker manager
Run and manage multiple Docker containers from one place. Deploy, update, and monitor your projects with ease.
Docker VPS hosting you can rely on
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