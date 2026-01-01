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CNCF incubating platform for API mocking and contract testing across REST, GraphQL, gRPC, and AsyncAPI.
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What you can build with Microcks
Microcks is an open-source, cloud-native platform for mocking and testing APIs across every major protocol â€” REST/OpenAPI, GraphQL, gRPC, SOAP, and AsyncAPI. Rather than maintaining hand-written stubs, teams import their existing API contracts and Microcks automatically generates realistic mocks that mirror real service behavior, accelerating development without waiting for backend teams.
As a CNCF Incubating project, Microcks is built for CI/CD integration and fits naturally into DevOps pipelines. Self-hosting on your own VPS gives you full control over your API test data, eliminates external SaaS dependencies, and lets you mock internal services that cloud testing platforms can never reach.
Key features of Microcks
Multi-protocol API mocking
Mock REST, GraphQL, gRPC, SOAP, and AsyncAPI services from a single platform â€” no separate tools needed for each protocol.
Contract-driven testing
Import OpenAPI, AsyncAPI, Postman, or gRPC specs and automatically verify that your implementations conform to agreed contracts in CI/CD pipelines.
Dynamic response generation
Use templating and expressions in mock responses to generate realistic, varied data rather than static fixtures, improving test coverage.
CI/CD pipeline integration
Native support for GitHub Actions, Jenkins, and Tekton lets you run conformance tests automatically on every commit without manual intervention.
Postman collection import
Reuse your existing Postman collections as mock definitions and test suites, protecting the investment your team has already made in API documentation.
Why run Microcks on Hostinger
Launch in one click
Get your application up and running instantly with a preconfigured setup. No manual installation or complex setup steps.
Security you can rely on
Keep your applications protected with a built-in firewall, DDoS protection, and continuous monitoring.
Built in Docker manager
Run and manage multiple Docker containers from one place. Deploy, update, and monitor your projects with ease.
Launch in one click
Get your application up and running instantly with a preconfigured setup. No manual installation or complex setup steps.
Security you can rely on
Keep your applications protected with a built-in firewall, DDoS protection, and continuous monitoring.
Built in Docker manager
Run and manage multiple Docker containers from one place. Deploy, update, and monitor your projects with ease.
Docker VPS hosting you can rely on
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