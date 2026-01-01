Deploy Meilisearch in one click installation.
Open-source search engine built in Rust that delivers typo-tolerant results in under 50 milliseconds.
Choose a VPS plan for Meilisearch
Every plan has everything you need and more
What you can build with Meilisearch
Meilisearch is a lightning-fast, open-source search engine written in Rust that returns relevant results in under 50ms with built-in typo tolerance, faceted filtering, and customizable ranking â€” all via a simple REST API. It works out of the box with smart defaults, making it straightforward to add powerful search to e-commerce stores, documentation sites, and SaaS applications.
Hosting Meilisearch on your own VPS gives you dedicated CPU and memory for consistent sub-50ms performance under load, unlimited document indexing at a fixed cost, and full control over security and configuration without relying on a managed search service.
Key features of Meilisearch
Sub-50ms Results
Rust-based engine returns search results in under 50 milliseconds even across millions of documents.
Built-in Typo Tolerance
Users find what they need even with misspellings â€” no configuration required to activate smart typo correction.
Faceted Filtering
Powerful filters and facets let users refine search results by category, price, tag, or any custom attribute.
Simple REST API
Comprehensive SDKs for JavaScript, Python, PHP, Go, and more make integration straightforward for any stack.
Real-Time Indexing
Documents are searchable immediately after being added, with no rebuild delays or manual index refreshes.
Why run Meilisearch on Hostinger
Launch in one click
Get your application up and running instantly with a preconfigured setup. No manual installation or complex setup steps.
Security you can rely on
Keep your applications protected with a built-in firewall, DDoS protection, and continuous monitoring.
Built in Docker manager
Run and manage multiple Docker containers from one place. Deploy, update, and monitor your projects with ease.
Launch in one click
Get your application up and running instantly with a preconfigured setup. No manual installation or complex setup steps.
Security you can rely on
Keep your applications protected with a built-in firewall, DDoS protection, and continuous monitoring.
Built in Docker manager
Run and manage multiple Docker containers from one place. Deploy, update, and monitor your projects with ease.
Docker VPS hosting you can rely on
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