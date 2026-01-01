Deploy Now in one click installation.
Zero-config Docker and Kubernetes monitoring with container health, endpoint checks, certificates, and a public status page.
Choose a VPS plan for Maintenant
Every plan has everything you need and more
What you can build with Maintenant
Maintenant is an open-source unified monitoring tool that replaces several self-hosted tools at once. Drop a single container and it auto-discovers every workload on your host, tracking container state, resource usage, HTTP and TCP endpoints, TLS certificates, image updates, and network security risks from one Go-powered dashboard.
Designed for self-hosters and small teams, Maintenant ships as a single binary backed by SQLite, with no external database or log shipper required. It deliberately ships without built-in authentication and is intended to sit behind your existing reverse proxy, so you keep one identity layer across your stack while owning every metric, log line, and alert without per-host or per-metric pricing.
Key features of Maintenant
Container auto-discovery
Detects every Docker container and Kubernetes workload the moment it starts, with state changes, restart loops, and log streaming included.
Endpoint and heartbeat checks
Defines HTTP, TCP, and cron heartbeat monitors via Docker labels with configurable failure and recovery thresholds.
TLS certificate tracking
Auto-imports certificates from monitored HTTPS endpoints and alerts at 30, 14, 7, 3, and 1 day before expiry.
Resource metrics
Charts real-time CPU, memory, network, and disk I/O per container with debounced threshold alerts to keep noise low.
Update intelligence
Scans OCI registries to compare image digests so you know exactly which workloads have newer versions waiting.
Public status page
Aggregates monitor severity into a real-time status page powered by server-sent events for customers and teammates.
Why run Maintenant on Hostinger
Launch in one click
Get your application up and running instantly with a preconfigured setup. No manual installation or complex setup steps.
Security you can rely on
Keep your applications protected with a built-in firewall, DDoS protection, and continuous monitoring.
Built in Docker manager
Run and manage multiple Docker containers from one place. Deploy, update, and monitor your projects with ease.
Launch in one click
Get your application up and running instantly with a preconfigured setup. No manual installation or complex setup steps.
Security you can rely on
Keep your applications protected with a built-in firewall, DDoS protection, and continuous monitoring.
Built in Docker manager
Run and manage multiple Docker containers from one place. Deploy, update, and monitor your projects with ease.
Docker VPS hosting you can rely on
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