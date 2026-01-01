Deploy Mailpit in one click installation.
Lightweight email testing tool that captures SMTP messages and displays them in a browser-based inbox.
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What you can build with Mailpit
Mailpit is an open-source email testing and debugging tool built for developers. It runs a built-in SMTP server that intercepts all outgoing email from your applications and displays the captured messages in a clean, searchable web inbox â€” without ever sending mail to real recipients. This makes it safe to test email notification flows, iterate on email templates, and verify SMTP configurations in development and staging environments.
Mailpit is the modern, actively maintained replacement for MailHog (which is no longer maintained). It ships as a single lightweight binary with a fast SQLite-backed message store, full-text search, HTML email rendering, a REST API, and optional SMTP and UI authentication â€” all with negligible memory footprint.
Key features of Mailpit
SMTP email capture
Acts as a drop-in SMTP server that intercepts outgoing mail from any application, preventing accidental delivery to real email addresses during development.
Browser-based inbox
View, search, and inspect all captured messages in a responsive web UI with full HTML rendering, source view, and mobile-friendly layout.
REST API access
Query, delete, and manage messages programmatically via a documented REST API, enabling integration with automated test suites and CI/CD pipelines.
Full-text search
Search across subject lines, sender and recipient addresses, and message body to quickly locate specific emails during testing.
Message tagging
Automatically tag messages by type â€” HTML, attachments, inline images â€” for rapid visual filtering across large volumes of test emails.
Why run Mailpit on Hostinger
Launch in one click
Get your application up and running instantly with a preconfigured setup. No manual installation or complex setup steps.
Security you can rely on
Keep your applications protected with a built-in firewall, DDoS protection, and continuous monitoring.
Built in Docker manager
Run and manage multiple Docker containers from one place. Deploy, update, and monitor your projects with ease.
Launch in one click
Get your application up and running instantly with a preconfigured setup. No manual installation or complex setup steps.
Security you can rely on
Keep your applications protected with a built-in firewall, DDoS protection, and continuous monitoring.
Built in Docker manager
Run and manage multiple Docker containers from one place. Deploy, update, and monitor your projects with ease.
Docker VPS hosting you can rely on
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