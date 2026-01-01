Deploy Lowcoder in one click installation.
Open-source low-code platform to build internal apps, dashboards, and admin panels with drag-and-drop and real data connectors.
Choose a VPS plan for Lowcoder
Every plan has everything you need and more
What you can build with Lowcoder
Lowcoder is an open-source low-code platform that lets developers and operations teams assemble internal tools, admin panels, and customer portals with a visual drag-and-drop builder. With 50-plus components, native connectors for databases and REST APIs, and full JavaScript support for business logic, teams ship working applications in hours rather than weeks â€” without rebuilding a frontend from scratch.
Self-hosting Lowcoder on your own VPS keeps application logic, data source credentials, and internal user data inside your infrastructure. There are no per-seat fees, no usage caps, and no third-party access to the workflows your business depends on day to day.
Key features of Lowcoder
Visual drag-and-drop builder
Compose interfaces from 50-plus prebuilt components â€” tables, forms, charts, modals, and more â€” and bind them directly to data queries without writing HTML or CSS.
Native data connectors
Connect to PostgreSQL, MySQL, MongoDB, Redis, REST APIs, GraphQL, and popular SaaS tools without writing custom integration code.
JavaScript business logic
Write inline JavaScript inside queries and event handlers to express data transformations and workflows that pure no-code tools cannot capture.
Reusable modules
Package commonly used screens as modules and embed them across multiple apps, keeping internal tooling consistent as the catalogue grows.
Role-based access control
Define per-app, per-page, and per-query permissions so each team member only sees the tools and data relevant to their role.
App embedding and API
Embed Lowcoder apps into existing sites and drive them through a REST API, fitting low-code workflows into your wider product surface.
Why run Lowcoder on Hostinger
Launch in one click
Get your application up and running instantly with a preconfigured setup. No manual installation or complex setup steps.
Security you can rely on
Keep your applications protected with a built-in firewall, DDoS protection, and continuous monitoring.
Built in Docker manager
Run and manage multiple Docker containers from one place. Deploy, update, and monitor your projects with ease.
Launch in one click
Get your application up and running instantly with a preconfigured setup. No manual installation or complex setup steps.
Security you can rely on
Keep your applications protected with a built-in firewall, DDoS protection, and continuous monitoring.
Built in Docker manager
Run and manage multiple Docker containers from one place. Deploy, update, and monitor your projects with ease.
Docker VPS hosting you can rely on
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