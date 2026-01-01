Locust is an open-source Python-based load testing tool that lets engineering teams define user behaviour in plain Python code and replay millions of simultaneous requests against any HTTP or custom-protocol target. Unlike GUI-first tools, Locust scenarios are version-controlled scripts, making tests easy to review, parameterize, and integrate into CI/CD pipelines.

The built-in web UI shows live throughput, response time percentiles, and error rates as tests run, and lets you ramp users up or down in real time without restarting. Self-hosting Locust on your VPS keeps test traffic and credentials off third-party SaaS infrastructure and lets you co-locate the load generator close to the target system to minimize artificial network latency.