LNbits is a free, open-source Bitcoin Lightning Network wallet and accounts system that turns any compatible Lightning backend into a multi-user platform. Instead of operating a single node wallet, LNbits lets you provision unlimited sub-wallets, each with its own API keys, balance, and access controls â€” ideal for creators, communities, businesses, and developers who want to issue Lightning accounts without giving up custody of the underlying node.

An extensible plugin architecture ships with dozens of ready-made extensions covering tip jars, paywalls, point-of-sale terminals, subscriptions, LNURL services, scrub links, and more. Self-hosting LNbits on your own VPS keeps Lightning channels, payment data, and customer relationships entirely under your control with no third-party custodian or per-transaction fees.