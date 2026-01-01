Kong is the world's most widely deployed open-source API gateway, built on OpenResty (Nginx + LuaJIT) for sub-millisecond latency at scale. It sits in front of your services to handle authentication, rate limiting, traffic routing, and observability through a rich ecosystem of 50+ plugins â€” without changing your application code.

Running Kong on your own VPS gives you full control over API traffic, plugin configuration, and sensitive credentials without the usage-based pricing of managed API gateway services. This deployment includes PostgreSQL for persisting Kong's configuration and is ready for production API management from the moment it starts.