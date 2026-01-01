iTop (IT Operations Portal) is a fully open-source, web-based IT Service Management platform built around ITIL best practices. It combines a powerful Configuration Management Database with helpdesk, incident, problem, change, and service management modules â€” all in one self-hosted application.

Unlike SaaS ITSM tools that charge per agent, self-hosting iTop on your own VPS gives your IT team full control over your data, customization, and integrations. You can extend iTop through add-ons from the iTop Hub to tailor it to your specific operational workflows.