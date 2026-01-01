InsForge is a comprehensive, open-source backend solution tailored for agent-driven development. It integrates essential components for contemporary applications, including authentication, a PostgreSQL database offering REST and real-time APIs, S3-compatible file storage, an LLM model gateway, and Deno-powered edge functions. All these features are accessible through a unified admin interface and an MCP server, enabling AI coding agents to manage them programmatically.

By self-hosting InsForge on your virtual private server (VPS), you retain complete ownership of user accounts, application data, and uploaded files. This approach eliminates per-project costs, usage restrictions, and vendor dependence. The integrated MCP server empowers coding agents such as Claude and Cursor to provision database tables, set up authentication, deploy functions, and oversee storage directly within your development environment.