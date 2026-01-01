Hasura GraphQL Engine connects to your PostgreSQL database and auto-generates a fully typed GraphQL API in seconds. Instead of writing resolver code, configuring schema definitions, or building query layers from scratch, developers point Hasura at a database and immediately get filtering, sorting, pagination, aggregations, and real-time subscriptions â€” all managed through a visual console.

With over 32,000 GitHub stars and production use at companies worldwide, Hasura is the fastest path from database to API. Self-hosting on your own VPS keeps your database credentials and query logic within your infrastructure, with no per-request fees, no data egress costs, and full control over access permissions and rate limiting.