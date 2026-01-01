Deploy Gotenberg in one click installation.
Stateless Docker API for converting HTML, Office documents, and URLs to high-quality PDFs.
Choose a VPS plan for Gotenberg
Every plan has everything you need and more
What you can build with Gotenberg
Gotenberg is a developer-focused, stateless HTTP API for PDF generation and document conversion. Built on Chromium and LibreOffice, it converts HTML pages, Markdown, URLs, Word documents, Excel spreadsheets, and more into PDFs with a single API call â€” no client libraries, no installation dependencies, and no state to manage between requests.
Self-hosting Gotenberg on your VPS keeps document processing within your infrastructure, eliminating per-conversion SaaS fees, removing data privacy concerns around sensitive documents, and enabling integration with internal services that external APIs cannot reach.
Key features of Gotenberg
HTML to PDF
Render any HTML page or URL to PDF using a full Chromium engine, preserving fonts, CSS, and JavaScript-rendered content exactly as displayed in a browser.
Office Document Conversion
Convert Word, Excel, and PowerPoint files to PDF via LibreOffice integration, supporting the full range of Microsoft Office and OpenDocument formats.
Stateless Architecture
Each API request is fully independent with no session state, making Gotenberg trivially scalable and safe to restart or replace without data loss.
Webhook Support
Offload long-running conversions to asynchronous webhook callbacks, freeing your application from blocking while large documents are processed.
Prometheus Metrics
Built-in metrics endpoint gives instant visibility into request rates, conversion durations, and queue depths for monitoring your document pipeline.
Why run Gotenberg on Hostinger
Launch in one click
Get your application up and running instantly with a preconfigured setup. No manual installation or complex setup steps.
Security you can rely on
Keep your applications protected with a built-in firewall, DDoS protection, and continuous monitoring.
Built in Docker manager
Run and manage multiple Docker containers from one place. Deploy, update, and monitor your projects with ease.
Launch in one click
Get your application up and running instantly with a preconfigured setup. No manual installation or complex setup steps.
Security you can rely on
Keep your applications protected with a built-in firewall, DDoS protection, and continuous monitoring.
Built in Docker manager
Run and manage multiple Docker containers from one place. Deploy, update, and monitor your projects with ease.
Docker VPS hosting you can rely on
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