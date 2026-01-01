Deploy GitIngest in one click installation.
Developer tool that converts Git repositories into optimized text formats ready for AI and LLM analysis.
Choose a VPS plan for GitIngest
Every plan has everything you need and more
What you can build with GitIngest
GitIngest bridges traditional codebases and AI-powered development workflows by transforming entire Git repositories into structured, token-efficient text that language models can process effectively. It extracts code with intelligent formatting, respects gitignore patterns, and provides token count estimates so developers can plan API costs before submitting large extracts.
Self-hosting GitIngest ensures proprietary source code never passes through external servers. Unlike the public service, your own instance imposes no rate limits, enabling unlimited repository processing for teams with heavy AI-assisted development needs.
Key features of GitIngest
Repository to LLM conversion
Transforms entire Git repositories into structured text optimized for language models, preserving code context without manual copy-paste.
Token count estimation
Displays token counts and extract size statistics before you submit to an LLM API, helping estimate costs upfront.
Private repo support
GitHub personal access token integration enables secure processing of private and proprietary repositories.
Selective extraction
Extract specific directories or modules for focused AI analysis rather than sending an entire large codebase.
Smart filtering
Automatically excludes binary files and respects gitignore patterns to produce clean, relevant text output.
Why run GitIngest on Hostinger
Launch in one click
Get your application up and running instantly with a preconfigured setup. No manual installation or complex setup steps.
Security you can rely on
Keep your applications protected with a built-in firewall, DDoS protection, and continuous monitoring.
Built in Docker manager
Run and manage multiple Docker containers from one place. Deploy, update, and monitor your projects with ease.
Launch in one click
Get your application up and running instantly with a preconfigured setup. No manual installation or complex setup steps.
Security you can rely on
Keep your applications protected with a built-in firewall, DDoS protection, and continuous monitoring.
Built in Docker manager
Run and manage multiple Docker containers from one place. Deploy, update, and monitor your projects with ease.
Docker VPS hosting you can rely on
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