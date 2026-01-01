Deploy Focalboard in one click installation.
Open-source project management tool with Kanban, table, gallery, and calendar views for teams and individuals.
Choose a VPS plan for Focalboard
Every plan has everything you need and more
What you can build with Focalboard
Focalboard is an open-source project management platform developed by Mattermost as a self-hosted alternative to Trello, Notion, and Asana. It combines intuitive Kanban boards with multiple view modes â€” table, gallery, and calendar â€” so you can visualize the same project data in whatever format works best for your workflow. Cards support custom properties, labels, due dates, and attachments, adapting to any project type from software sprints to content calendars.
Self-hosting Focalboard on your VPS means unlimited boards, cards, and team members at a predictable cost â€” no per-user pricing, no board count limits, and no risk of your project data being monetized. The lightweight SQLite backend requires no external database, keeping deployment and maintenance simple.
Key features of Focalboard
Multiple View Modes
Switch between Kanban, table, gallery, and calendar views of the same data to match how you think about your project.
Custom Properties
Add custom fields, labels, dates, and assignees to cards to tailor each board to your specific workflow requirements.
Real-Time Collaboration
Multiple team members can edit boards simultaneously, with comments and @mentions keeping communication in context.
Import from Popular Tools
Migrate existing projects from Trello, Asana, and Notion using built-in import functionality to avoid starting from scratch.
Board Templates
Pre-built templates for common project types let you set up a new board in seconds with the right structure already in place.
Why run Focalboard on Hostinger
Launch in one click
Get your application up and running instantly with a preconfigured setup. No manual installation or complex setup steps.
Security you can rely on
Keep your applications protected with a built-in firewall, DDoS protection, and continuous monitoring.
Built in Docker manager
Run and manage multiple Docker containers from one place. Deploy, update, and monitor your projects with ease.
Launch in one click
Get your application up and running instantly with a preconfigured setup. No manual installation or complex setup steps.
Security you can rely on
Keep your applications protected with a built-in firewall, DDoS protection, and continuous monitoring.
Built in Docker manager
Run and manage multiple Docker containers from one place. Deploy, update, and monitor your projects with ease.
Docker VPS hosting you can rely on
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