Flipt is an open-source feature flag management platform that gives development teams complete control over their release process. It lets you store flag configurations alongside your code in Git repositories, integrating with the code review workflows your team already uses. The web interface makes creating flags, defining user segments, and configuring percentage-based rollouts accessible to everyone on the team without requiring code changes or redeployments.

Self-hosting Flipt on your VPS keeps sensitive feature flag logic and user targeting data entirely within your infrastructure, ensuring compliance with security policies and eliminating vendor lock-in. You get the same capabilities as commercial feature flag services at a fraction of the cost.