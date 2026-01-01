Deploy Flipt in one click installation.
Self-hosted feature flag management platform with Git-native storage and advanced targeting capabilities.
Choose a VPS plan for Flipt
Every plan has everything you need and more
What you can build with Flipt
Flipt is an open-source feature flag management platform that gives development teams complete control over their release process. It lets you store flag configurations alongside your code in Git repositories, integrating with the code review workflows your team already uses. The web interface makes creating flags, defining user segments, and configuring percentage-based rollouts accessible to everyone on the team without requiring code changes or redeployments.
Self-hosting Flipt on your VPS keeps sensitive feature flag logic and user targeting data entirely within your infrastructure, ensuring compliance with security policies and eliminating vendor lock-in. You get the same capabilities as commercial feature flag services at a fraction of the cost.
Key features of Flipt
Git-Native Storage
Store feature flag configurations in your Git repositories, giving you version control, code review, and audit history for every change.
Advanced Targeting
Define user segments with custom attributes to roll out features to specific cohorts before a full release.
Percentage Rollouts
Gradually release features to a percentage of users, reducing risk and enabling data-driven decisions before full deployment.
REST & gRPC APIs
Comprehensive APIs and client SDKs for popular languages let any application evaluate flags with minimal latency.
Multi-Environment Support
Manage separate flag configurations for development, staging, and production environments from a single instance.
Why run Flipt on Hostinger
Launch in one click
Get your application up and running instantly with a preconfigured setup. No manual installation or complex setup steps.
Security you can rely on
Keep your applications protected with a built-in firewall, DDoS protection, and continuous monitoring.
Built in Docker manager
Run and manage multiple Docker containers from one place. Deploy, update, and monitor your projects with ease.
Launch in one click
Get your application up and running instantly with a preconfigured setup. No manual installation or complex setup steps.
Security you can rely on
Keep your applications protected with a built-in firewall, DDoS protection, and continuous monitoring.
Built in Docker manager
Run and manage multiple Docker containers from one place. Deploy, update, and monitor your projects with ease.
Docker VPS hosting you can rely on
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