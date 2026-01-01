Deploy Flagsmith with a one-click installation.
Open-source feature flag and remote config service for shipping code dark, running A/B tests, and targeting users by segment.
Choose a VPS plan for Flagsmith
Every plan has everything you need and more
What you can build with Flagsmith
Flagsmith is an open-source feature flag and remote config platform that lets developers ship code behind toggles, target features to user segments, and run A/B tests without redeploying. Built as a self-hosted alternative to LaunchDarkly and Split, it provides per-environment flag values, percentage rollouts, multivariate variations, audit logs, and SDKs for every major programming language and mobile framework.
Self-hosting Flagsmith on your VPS keeps every feature flag, user segment, and rollout decision inside your infrastructure rather than passing through a third-party SaaS that could see how your product is rolled out. The bundled task processor handles webhook delivery, scheduled flag changes, and audit log archival asynchronously without blocking flag evaluation requests.
Key features of Flagsmith
Flags and remote config
Toggle features on or off, target by user segment, deliver multivariate variations, and serve remote configuration values from one platform.
Multi-environment promotion
Promote flag values from development to staging to production with one-click copy and per-environment overrides for safe rollouts.
Percentage rollouts
Gradually roll out features by percentage of traffic with sticky bucketing per user, so the same user sees consistent treatment across sessions.
Audit and approvals
Full audit log of every flag change with optional change-request approval workflows for sensitive flags in production environments.
Real-time SDKs
Official SDKs for JavaScript, Python, Java, Go, .NET, Ruby, PHP, iOS, Android, React Native, and Flutter with local evaluation caching.
Integrations and webhooks
Slack, GitHub, GitLab, Bitbucket, and webhook integrations notify your team and CI pipelines when flags change in production.
Why run Flagsmith on Hostinger
Launch in one click
Get your application up and running instantly with a preconfigured setup. No manual installation or complex setup steps.
Security you can rely on
Keep your applications protected with a built-in firewall, DDoS protection, and continuous monitoring.
Built in Docker manager
Run and manage multiple Docker containers from one place. Deploy, update, and monitor your projects with ease.
Launch in one click
Get your application up and running instantly with a preconfigured setup. No manual installation or complex setup steps.
Security you can rely on
Keep your applications protected with a built-in firewall, DDoS protection, and continuous monitoring.
Built in Docker manager
Run and manage multiple Docker containers from one place. Deploy, update, and monitor your projects with ease.
Docker VPS hosting you can rely on
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