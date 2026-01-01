FeatBit is an enterprise-grade feature management platform that lets engineering teams ship code behind feature flags, run percentage rollouts, target specific user segments, and roll back instantly without redeploying. Native SDKs for ten popular languages and a real-time evaluation server keep flag changes synchronized across clients in under a second.

Self-hosting FeatBit on your VPS keeps flag configurations, user targeting rules, and audit logs inside infrastructure you control, with no per-seat fees and no monthly evaluation quotas. The deployment ships with the management UI, API, evaluation server, analytics service, and PostgreSQL preconfigured behind HTTPS.