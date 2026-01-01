Deploy FeatBit in one click installation.
Open-source feature flag and experimentation platform built as a self-hosted alternative to LaunchDarkly.
Choose a VPS plan for FeatBit
Every plan has everything you need and more
What you can build with FeatBit
FeatBit is an enterprise-grade feature management platform that lets engineering teams ship code behind feature flags, run percentage rollouts, target specific user segments, and roll back instantly without redeploying. Native SDKs for ten popular languages and a real-time evaluation server keep flag changes synchronized across clients in under a second.
Self-hosting FeatBit on your VPS keeps flag configurations, user targeting rules, and audit logs inside infrastructure you control, with no per-seat fees and no monthly evaluation quotas. The deployment ships with the management UI, API, evaluation server, analytics service, and PostgreSQL preconfigured behind HTTPS.
Key features of FeatBit
Real-time flag streaming
A dedicated evaluation server pushes flag updates to SDKs over WebSockets so changes take effect in clients within milliseconds of toggling.
Targeted user rollouts
Roll features out by percentage, user attribute, or named segment, and combine rules to gate releases for specific cohorts before going global.
Native A/B experiments
Tie flag variations to product metrics and run experiments end-to-end with built-in analytics, removing the need for a separate experimentation tool.
Ten official SDKs
Server and client SDKs for JavaScript, Java, .NET, Go, Python, Node, PHP, Rust, Android, and iOS integrate flags into any production stack.
Audit trail and history
Every flag, segment, and rule change is recorded with the actor, timestamp, and diff, making rollbacks and compliance reviews straightforward.
Project and environment scoping
Organize flags into projects with isolated development, staging, and production environments, each with its own SDK keys and targeting rules.
Why run FeatBit on Hostinger
Launch in one click
Get your application up and running instantly with a preconfigured setup. No manual installation or complex setup steps.
Security you can rely on
Keep your applications protected with a built-in firewall, DDoS protection, and continuous monitoring.
Built in Docker manager
Run and manage multiple Docker containers from one place. Deploy, update, and monitor your projects with ease.
Launch in one click
Get your application up and running instantly with a preconfigured setup. No manual installation or complex setup steps.
Security you can rely on
Keep your applications protected with a built-in firewall, DDoS protection, and continuous monitoring.
Built in Docker manager
Run and manage multiple Docker containers from one place. Deploy, update, and monitor your projects with ease.
Docker VPS hosting you can rely on
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