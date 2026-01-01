Deploy EmailEngine in one click installation.
Self-hosted email API that connects IMAP and SMTP accounts and exposes them as a unified REST interface.
Choose a VPS plan for EmailEngine
Every plan has everything you need and more
What you can build with EmailEngine
EmailEngine is a self-hosted service that connects to IMAP and SMTP mailboxes â€” including Gmail, Outlook, and any standard provider â€” and exposes all email operations through a single REST API. Instead of writing application code that speaks IMAP directly, developers register email accounts with EmailEngine and then send, receive, search, and sync emails through clean HTTP endpoints.
Self-hosting EmailEngine on your own VPS keeps email account credentials and message data within your own infrastructure. EmailEngine handles reconnection, credential encryption, and webhook delivery so application code stays focused on business logic rather than email protocol handling. A 14-day trial is included; a license is required for continued production use.
Key features of EmailEngine
Unified email REST API
Access all IMAP and SMTP operations â€” send, receive, search, sync â€” through a single HTTP endpoint regardless of email provider.
Multi-account management
Register multiple email accounts from any provider and manage all inboxes through one consistent API without per-provider integration work.
Webhook event delivery
Receive real-time HTTP notifications when new emails arrive, messages are read, or mailbox state changes, without polling.
Credential encryption
All stored email account passwords and OAuth tokens are encrypted using the master secret key you configure at deployment.
SMTP submission proxy
Send emails on behalf of registered accounts through a built-in SMTP proxy without exposing raw credentials to sending services.
Why run EmailEngine on Hostinger
Launch in one click
Get your application up and running instantly with a preconfigured setup. No manual installation or complex setup steps.
Security you can rely on
Keep your applications protected with a built-in firewall, DDoS protection, and continuous monitoring.
Built in Docker manager
Run and manage multiple Docker containers from one place. Deploy, update, and monitor your projects with ease.
Launch in one click
Get your application up and running instantly with a preconfigured setup. No manual installation or complex setup steps.
Security you can rely on
Keep your applications protected with a built-in firewall, DDoS protection, and continuous monitoring.
Built in Docker manager
Run and manage multiple Docker containers from one place. Deploy, update, and monitor your projects with ease.
Docker VPS hosting you can rely on
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