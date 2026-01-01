drawDB is a free, open-source database entity-relationship diagram editor that runs entirely in the browser. It lets developers and database administrators design, visualize, and document relational database schemas through a drag-and-drop canvas â€” then export the finished design as SQL DDL statements ready to run against MySQL, PostgreSQL, SQLite, MariaDB, or SQL Server.

Self-hosting drawDB gives your team a shared internal tool for database design without sending schema details to third-party cloud services. Because the app is purely frontend with no backend or database dependency, it deploys as a single lightweight container and stays up regardless of external service availability.