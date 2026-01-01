Deploy Dockge in one click installation.
Reactive self-hosted UI for managing Docker Compose stacks without touching the command line.
Choose a VPS plan for Dockge
Every plan has everything you need and more
What you can build with Dockge
Dockge is a focused, self-hosted Docker Compose stack manager built by the creator of Uptime Kuma. Instead of trying to manage every Docker primitive, it does one thing well: lets you create, edit, start, stop, and delete Compose stacks through a fast, reactive web interface. The built-in YAML editor features syntax highlighting and real-time validation, and you can convert existing docker run commands to Compose format in seconds.
Storing stacks as plain files on disk means Dockge fits naturally into any backup or version-control workflow. Self-hosting keeps your infrastructure configuration private and gives you a persistent management interface that is always available, even when you are away from the terminal.
Key features of Dockge
Interactive YAML editor
Syntax highlighting and live validation make it easy to write and update Compose files directly in the browser.
Real-time log streaming
Container logs stream live in the UI so you can monitor startup, errors, and output without opening a terminal.
docker run converter
Paste any docker run command and Dockge converts it to a ready-to-use docker-compose.yaml automatically.
File-based stack storage
All Compose files are stored as plain files on disk, making backups and version control straightforward.
Lightweight footprint
Minimalus iÅ¡tekliÅ³ vartojimas palieka CPU ir atmintÄ¯ prieinamÄ… programoms, kurias iÅ¡ tikrÅ³jÅ³ valdote.
Why run Dockge on Hostinger
Launch in one click
Get your application up and running instantly with a preconfigured setup. No manual installation or complex setup steps.
Security you can rely on
Keep your applications protected with a built-in firewall, DDoS protection, and continuous monitoring.
Built in Docker manager
Run and manage multiple Docker containers from one place. Deploy, update, and monitor your projects with ease.
Launch in one click
Get your application up and running instantly with a preconfigured setup. No manual installation or complex setup steps.
Security you can rely on
Keep your applications protected with a built-in firewall, DDoS protection, and continuous monitoring.
Built in Docker manager
Run and manage multiple Docker containers from one place. Deploy, update, and monitor your projects with ease.
Docker VPS hosting you can rely on
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