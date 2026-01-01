Coder is the leading open-source platform for self-hosted cloud development environments, used by engineering organizations to standardize, secure, and scale their developer infrastructure. Platform teams define workspaces as Terraform templates — specifying the IDE, dependencies, resource allocation, and network access — and developers spin up consistent, ready-to-code environments in minutes rather than spending days on local setup.

Self-hosting Coder on your VPS means source code and credentials never leave your infrastructure, meeting strict security and compliance requirements. The Docker socket integration lets Coder provision container-based workspaces directly on the host, giving every developer isolated environments backed by your VPS compute while you retain centralized control over resources, audit logs, and access policies.