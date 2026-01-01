CloudBeaver is a web-based database management application developed by the team behind the popular DBeaver desktop client. It brings professional-grade database administration to any browser, enabling teams to query, visualize, and manage multiple database systems from a single interface without installing desktop software on every machine.

Self-hosting CloudBeaver on your VPS keeps database credentials and query results within your own network. You avoid exposing individual databases to the public internet while giving your team centralized, role-controlled access to the databases they need — from any device, from any location.