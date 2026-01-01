ByteStash is a self-hosted web application for storing, organizing, and sharing code snippets in a single searchable library. It supports dozens of programming languages with full syntax highlighting, lets you filter by language or keyword, pin favorites for quick access, and share snippets publicly without requiring accounts from recipients.

Unlike cloud-based snippet tools, ByteStash runs entirely on your own infrastructure with a lightweight SQLite database — no external services required. It ships a full REST API with Swagger documentation and optional OpenID Connect integration, making it equally suitable for solo developers and teams using centralized identity management.