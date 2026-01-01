Deploy Apache Tika in one click installation.
Open-source content analysis toolkit that detects and extracts metadata and text from over a thousand file types.
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What you can build with Apache Tika
Apache Tika is a content detection and analysis framework that exposes a single REST API for extracting text, metadata, and structure from more than one thousand file formats including PDF, Microsoft Office, OpenDocument, EPUB, images, audio, video, and archive files. Instead of integrating dozens of parser libraries per format, applications send raw bytes to Tika Server and receive normalized output.
Self-hosting Tika Server on your own VPS keeps document contents on infrastructure you control — important for confidential contracts, internal records, and regulated data — while removing per-document fees and rate limits charged by hosted extraction APIs. The full image ships with Tesseract OCR and GDAL so scanned PDFs and image files are searchable out of the box.
Key features of Apache Tika
Thousand-plus formats
Parse PDF, Office, OpenDocument, EPUB, HTML, RTF, MBOX, images, audio, video, and dozens of archive formats through one consistent REST interface.
Built-in OCR
The full image bundles Tesseract with English, French, German, Italian, and Spanish language packs so scanned PDFs and image files yield searchable text without extra services.
REST API server
Endpoints for text extraction, metadata, language detection, and MIME-type identification let any backend integrate document processing with a simple HTTP POST.
Language detection
Identify the language of any extracted text automatically, enabling downstream search indexing, translation, and routing pipelines without bundling extra libraries.
Pipeline ready
Acts as the extraction stage for search platforms, RAG ingestion, e-discovery workflows, and digital-preservation systems that need normalized text from heterogeneous documents.
Why run Apache Tika on Hostinger
Launch in one click
Get your application up and running instantly with a preconfigured setup. No manual installation or complex setup steps.
Security you can rely on
Keep your applications protected with a built-in firewall, DDoS protection, and continuous monitoring.
Built in Docker manager
Run and manage multiple Docker containers from one place. Deploy, update, and monitor your projects with ease.
Launch in one click
Get your application up and running instantly with a preconfigured setup. No manual installation or complex setup steps.
Security you can rely on
Keep your applications protected with a built-in firewall, DDoS protection, and continuous monitoring.
Built in Docker manager
Run and manage multiple Docker containers from one place. Deploy, update, and monitor your projects with ease.
Docker VPS hosting you can rely on
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