MVP development made simple with AI

Turn your idea into a functional, shareable product in minutes by simply chatting with AI. No coding or developers needed.
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No credit card required

MVP development made simple with AI

Build, test, and scale – without the risk

Everything you need to validate your idea, get to market fast, and scale with confidence.

From idea to working MVP in minutes

Not every great idea can be monetized – but you won't know until you test it. Turn your idea into a functional MVP in minutes by simply chatting with AI, no coding or developers needed.
From idea to working MVP in minutes

Launch fast, scale faster

Go live with one click – hosting, domain, business email all included. No third-party tools, no delays.

Launch fast, scale faster

Built to grow with you

Databases, user accounts, and file storage are built in from day one – so when you're ready to scale, everything you need is already there.

Built to grow with you

A fraction of the cost

Traditional MVP development costs thousands. With AI Builder, one simple subscription covers everything – so you can test your idea without the financial risk.
A fraction of the cost

From idea to working MVP in minutes

Not every great idea can be monetized – but you won't know until you test it. Turn your idea into a functional MVP in minutes by simply chatting with AI, no coding or developers needed.
From idea to working MVP in minutes

Launch fast, scale faster

Go live with one click – hosting, domain, business email all included. No third-party tools, no delays.

Launch fast, scale faster

Built to grow with you

Databases, user accounts, and file storage are built in from day one – so when you're ready to scale, everything you need is already there.

Built to grow with you

A fraction of the cost

Traditional MVP development costs thousands. With AI Builder, one simple subscription covers everything – so you can test your idea without the financial risk.
A fraction of the cost

Your idea is a prompt away

Discover some of the MVPs you can build with Hostinger AI Builder – validate your idea with real users before committing to full development.
Build, test, and scale – without the risk

SaaS product MVP

From invoice generators and project trackers to booking platforms and niche CRMs – build a working version with user logins and Stripe payments already built in. Ship in days, not months.
Think Uber for X – a cleaner booking app, a freelance marketplace, a dog walking platform. Build a lean version with real booking flows and test it with actual users before scaling.
Approval workflows, reporting dashboards, custom trackers, and more – build a lean version with user logins and integrated database, and test it with your team before investing in full development.
A supplement brand, a digital downloads store, a niche clothing line – launch a lean storefront with the Online Store integration and test whether your market actually buys before touching inventory.

How to develop a minimum viable product

01

Describe your idea

Tell the AI what your MVP needs to do – the core problem it solves, the key features, and who it's for. Watch it come to life in minutes.
02

Launch with a single click

Connect payments, logins, and more – then go live in one click. Hosting, domain, and SEO – all included. No technical setup, no delays.
03

Test and iterate

Share your MVP with real users, gather feedback, and refine based on what you learn. Keep iterating until you've validated your core assumptions.

Need more guidance?

Explore comprehensive tutorials, how-to guides, and step-by-step instructions that will take you from beginner to AI pro in no time. Get everything you need to build your first AI project, and more.
Getting started guide

Getting started guide

Tutorial
Video
Improve your prompts

Improve your prompts

Tutorial
Video
Common mistakes to avoid

Common mistakes to avoid

Tutorial
Video

See what else AI Builder can build for your business

Prototypes

SaaS applications

Internal business tools

Custom AI tools

Custom CRMs

Booking apps

What users are saying about Hostinger AI Builder

mark diantonio
mark diantonio
@markdiantonio

Vibe coding compresses development by 45%, with tools like Hostinger AI Builder turning natural language into working prototypes in hours instead of weeks. The entry barrier to building software is dramatically lower.

Martin Dubovic
Martin Dubovic
@Martinko

I recently had the chance to test out the new @Hostinger AI Builder tool and I must say that I was impressed. 😎

Web3Wikis
Web3Wikis
@web3wikis

Hostinger AI Builder may be the most efficient vibe code tool for building million dollar apps.

Ivana Mikleuš
Ivana Mikleuš
Digital Specialist

Hostinger AI Builder is a new and innovative way to create MVPs and test ideas before going all in.

Eric Hill
Eric Hill
@EHillPapercraft

You won’t believe how easy it is to build what you want for your website and customers using Hostinger’s AI Builder! Simply amazing - see for yourself!

Albert Bermejo
Albert Bermejo
Content creator

Hostinger AI Builder is a tool with which you can build an idea you've had – you just need to explain it, and it just works.

techmano
techmano
@nice_gamin60974

Love the way things are headed with @Hostinger AI Builder! The new AI update has been really fun to interact with. It’s been a game changer not only for me but I know lots of others also.

RameshR
RameshR
@rezmeram

Am wondering how Hostinger pulled off AI Builder... It's crazy how fast it allows anyone deploy front and back end.

Zera
Zera
@TheZoyaThinking

Can’t tell you how long this project had been waiting on my someday list UNTIL you guys made the AI Builder. I know nothing about coding Web Apps. 0 and there it is. My dream project to help fellows is LIVE. Whoo!

Jordi Robert
Jordi Robert
Founder

Hostinger AI Builder really is a game-changer compared to everything else. It was so easy to set up a subdomain for my blog on my web app – I went, 'Wow!'

Steve Salihu
Steve Salihu
@stevesalihu

You can now build web apps by just entering a prompt on Hostinger AI Builder. Really cool stuff!

Abhihephaestus
Abhihephaestus
@HephaestusNo1

I tried Hostinger AI Builder & it’s a game-changer! This no-code AI app builder creates slick websites & apps in minutes — designs, codes & writes for you. Worth a try.

Steven Pillow
Steven Pillow
@spillow82

It is like having a top-tier web developer/software developer ready to create whatever you can imagine.

Brooks Boshears
Brooks Boshears
Entrepreneur

You can build some pretty nice stuff with Hostinger AI Builder. It's unlike a typical website builder – it's more.

Ready to launch your MVP?

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MVP builder FAQs

MVP development is the process of creating a minimum viable product – a simplified version of your idea with just enough features to test it with real users. This way, you can find out if it solves users' problems in the real world before investing too much money upfront. Learn more in our MVP guide.

A prototype is about visualization – it's an interactive preview you share with stakeholders to gather feedback before building anything. An MVP is your first real, working version of the product, built with just enough features to launch and test with real users. In short: you prototype to validate your concept, and you build an MVP to test it in the real world. Learn more in our prototype vs MVP guide.

Horizons uses advanced AI models to generate code, design, and content based on your prompts. It compiles all of this into a working web app, so you can go from idea to MVP in minutes.

Use a no-code MVP builder to validate your idea quickly and affordably. Once you've proven there is a demand and can justify advanced customization at scale, hiring developers becomes an option. Using AI Builder, you can quickly test and develop your idea without financial or time constraints – and when you're ready to bring in developers, you can export the full code and hand it off directly. No starting from scratch.

Traditional MVP development can cost thousands of dollars and involve weeks of work. With AI Builder, you can start for free – no credit card required. Once you're in, you'll get 5 AI credits to start building right away.

Credit usage depends on the complexity of each prompt – simpler tweaks cost less than a credit, bigger builds may use more. Your free credits are enough to describe your MVP, see it come to life, and get a real feel for AI Builder before committing to anything. When you're ready to publish, simply switch to one of our paid plans. Hosting, domain, and SEO optimization are all included – just hit publish and your MVP goes live.

Running low on credits? You can top up anytime and track your usage from the dashboard.

None at all. AI Builder uses a conversational approach to building – often called vibe coding. You simply describe what you want to build in plain language and AI brings it to life in real time. Want to add a feature? Just ask. Need to change a user flow? Describe it. If you're new to the concept, our vibe coding guide walks you through everything you need to know.

Your initial MVP can be up and running in minutes – just describe your idea and AI Builder builds it straight away. From there, it depends on you and the complexity of your idea. The more features you want to add or refine, the more prompts you'll use – but every change is just a conversation away. Once you're happy with it, publishing takes one click.

Yes. You can integrate payment tools like Stripe to sell subscriptions, charge for services, or offer one-time purchases directly within your MVP.

Updating your MVP is just as easy as building it. Simply go back to your project, open it, and continue chatting with AI Builder – describe what you want to change and it takes care of the rest. It's all part of the vibe coding experience, no developer needed. And if you do have a technical background or want to scale further, AI Builder gives you full access to the code.

You can preview and share your MVP with users before launch, collect feedback, and refine it. Testing early helps you confirm demand and improve your product before scaling.

Horizons includes hosting. Once your MVP is ready, you can publish it with one click, complete with a fast, secure hosting platform and a custom domain name.

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