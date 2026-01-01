All the features to fuel your next idea
Built to do more, right from the start
Launch your project without writing a single line of code. Just explain what you want, and the AI handles the rest â€” from design to features.
Make your websites more. AI Builder supports Stripe, PayPal, Google AdSense and more â€” each one with a simple setup guide so you're never stuck.
Go live instantly. Test, tweak, and publish your website or web app in minutes.
With AI Builder, AI is already built into your app. Add chatbots, image generators, and smart assistants â€” no accounts, no setup, no surprise billing.
Powered by the most advanced large language models to ensure speed and creativity.
Build apps with user logins, data storage, automated emails, and more â€” no extra setup or external services needed.
Customize text components visually in real time.
Upload an image, get a design. You can turn visual references into full web pages.
With every project you build, Hostinger AI Builder ensures it's discoverable. From Google Search to ChatGPT â€” you're covered.
With full access to your projectâ€™s code, you can fix, fine-tune, and build on your terms.
Paste any URL and AI recreates the site as a fully editable project â€” a head start to redesign, modernize, or migrate in minutes.
Your AI partner that covers it all
Publishing and updating
Auto error fixing
Version restore
SEO-ready
AI chat
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What users are saying about Hostinger AI Builder
Vibe coding compresses development by 45%, with tools like Hostinger AI Builder turning natural language into working prototypes in hours instead of weeks. The entry barrier to building software is dramatically lower.
I recently had the chance to test out the new @Hostinger AI Builder tool and I must say that I was impressed. ðŸ˜Ž
Hostinger AI Builder may be the most efficient vibe code tool for building million dollar apps.
Hostinger AI Builder is a new and innovative way to create MVPs and test ideas before going all in.
You wonâ€™t believe how easy it is to build what you want for your website and customers using Hostingerâ€™s AI Builder! Simply amazing - see for yourself!
Hostinger AI Builder is a tool with which you can build an idea you've had â€“ you just need to explain it, and it just works.
Love the way things are headed with @Hostinger AI Builder! The new AI update has been really fun to interact with. Itâ€™s been a game changer not only for me but I know lots of others also.
Am wondering how Hostinger pulled off AI Builder... It's crazy how fast it allows anyone deploy front and back end.
Canâ€™t tell you how long this project had been waiting on my someday list UNTIL you guys made the AI Builder. I know nothing about coding Web Apps. 0 and there it is. My dream project to help fellows is LIVE. Whoo!
Hostinger AI Builder really is a game-changer compared to everything else. It was so easy to set up a subdomain for my blog on my web app â€“ I went, 'Wow!'
You can now build web apps by just entering a prompt on Hostinger AI Builder. Really cool stuff!
I tried Hostinger AI Builder & itâ€™s a game-changer! This no-code AI app builder creates slick websites & apps in minutes â€” designs, codes & writes for you. Worth a try.
It is like having a top-tier web developer/software developer ready to create whatever you can imagine.
You can build some pretty nice stuff with Hostinger AI Builder. It's unlike a typical website builder â€“ it's more.