Build a custom CRM that works for your business
A CRM built around your workflow, not the other way around
Create a CRM customised to your needs
Professional infrastructure
Built-in AI
Your data, fully yours
Custom CRMs you can build – no code, just a prompt
Sales pipeline CRM
Client relationship manager
Helpdesk CRM
WhatsApp CRM
CRM for real estate
How to build a custom CRM with AI
Describe your idea
Customize and test
Publish with a single click
Pick a template. Make it yours.
Pre-made templates
Real estate CRM
CRM via WhatsApp (green)
CRM via WhatsApp (violet)
Need more guidance?
See what else AI Builder can build for your business
What users are saying about Hostinger AI Builder
Vibe coding compresses development by 45%, with tools like Hostinger AI Builder turning natural language into working prototypes in hours instead of weeks. The entry barrier to building software is dramatically lower.
I recently had the chance to test out the new @Hostinger AI Builder tool and I must say that I was impressed. 😎
Hostinger AI Builder may be the most efficient vibe code tool for building million dollar apps.
Hostinger AI Builder is a new and innovative way to create MVPs and test ideas before going all in.
You won’t believe how easy it is to build what you want for your website and customers using Hostinger’s AI Builder! Simply amazing - see for yourself!
Hostinger AI Builder is a tool with which you can build an idea you've had – you just need to explain it, and it just works.
Love the way things are headed with @Hostinger AI Builder! The new AI update has been really fun to interact with. It’s been a game changer not only for me but I know lots of others also.
Am wondering how Hostinger pulled off AI Builder... It's crazy how fast it allows anyone deploy front and back end.
Can’t tell you how long this project had been waiting on my someday list UNTIL you guys made the AI Builder. I know nothing about coding Web Apps. 0 and there it is. My dream project to help fellows is LIVE. Whoo!
Hostinger AI Builder really is a game-changer compared to everything else. It was so easy to set up a subdomain for my blog on my web app – I went, 'Wow!'
You can now build web apps by just entering a prompt on Hostinger AI Builder. Really cool stuff!
I tried Hostinger AI Builder & it’s a game-changer! This no-code AI app builder creates slick websites & apps in minutes — designs, codes & writes for you. Worth a try.
It is like having a top-tier web developer/software developer ready to create whatever you can imagine.
You can build some pretty nice stuff with Hostinger AI Builder. It's unlike a typical website builder – it's more.
Custom CRM FAQs
What is a custom CRM?
A custom CRM (Customer Relationship Manager) is a tool built specifically around the way your business works – your pipeline stages, your contact fields, your follow-up process. Unlike off-the-shelf CRMs like HubSpot or Salesforce that come packed with features you may never use, a custom CRM gives you exactly what you need and nothing you don't. With AI Builder, you can build one by simply describing how your business works – no coding or technical knowledge required.
Why should I build my own CRM instead of using an existing one?
Off-the-shelf CRMs work well for many businesses, but they come with trade-offs – monthly fees that grow as your team does, features locked behind higher tiers, and workflows that don't quite match the way you work. Building your own CRM with AI Builder means you get exactly the tool your business needs, with no platform restrictions, no surprise price hikes, and no adapting your process to fit someone else's software.
What types of CRMs can I build with AI Builder?
Horizons can build a custom CRM for virtually any business or industry – here are some of the most popular:
- CRM for sales teams – manage leads, track deals, and keep your pipeline moving.
- CRM for nonprofits – track donors, manage relationships, and monitor fundraising progress.
- CRM for law firms – manage client cases, track communications, and stay on top of deadlines.
- CRM for recruiting – track candidates, manage pipelines, and streamline your hiring process.
- CRM for insurance agents – manage policies, track renewals, and nurture client relationships.
- CRM for financial advisors – track client portfolios, monitor interactions, and manage follow-ups.
- CRM for consultants – manage client projects, track billable time, and stay on top of deliverables.
Don't see your industry? If you can describe how your business manages customer relationships, AI Builder can build a CRM around it. For a practical example of what's possible, check out our guide on creating a CRM for sales – the same approach can be adapted to any business type.
Do I need any coding or technical knowledge to build a custom CRM?
None at all. AI Builder uses a conversational approach to building – often called vibe coding. You simply describe how your business works and AI builds a CRM around it in real time. Want to add a new pipeline stage? Just ask. Need a custom contact field? Describe it. Want to change the layout? Tell AI Builder and it's done in seconds.
If you're new to the concept, our vibe coding guide walks you through everything you need to know to get started.
Can my team use the CRM together?
Yes – AI Builder comes with an integrated backend that includes user accounts and access control built right in. You can decide exactly who can log in, what they can see, and what they can do – without setting up any external systems or databases.
What if I need to make changes as my business grows?
Updating your CRM is just as easy as building it. Simply go back to your project, open it, and continue chatting with AI Builder – describe what you want to change and it takes care of the rest. It's all part of the vibe coding experience, no developer needed.
And if you do have a technical background or want to scale further down the line, AI Builder gives you full access to the code – so you can take it as far as you need.
Where do I start with AI Builder custom CRM builder?
Right here – just click "Start for free." No credit card required. Once you're in, you'll get 5 AI credits to start building right away. Credit usage depends on the complexity of each prompt – simpler tweaks cost less than a credit, bigger builds may use more. Your free credits are enough to describe your CRM, see it come to life, and get a real feel for AI Builder before committing to anything.
Worth knowing: AI credits are also used to power any AI features inside your CRM – like a chatbot or smart search – but only when your users actually interact with them.
When you're ready to publish, simply switch to one of our paid plans. Hosting and domain are already included, so there's nothing else to set up – just hit publish and your CRM goes live.
Running low on credits? You can top up anytime and track your usage from the dashboard.