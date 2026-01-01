Right here – just click "Start for free." No credit card required. Once you're in, you'll get 5 AI credits to start building right away. Credit usage depends on the complexity of each prompt – simpler tweaks cost less than a credit, bigger builds may use more. Your free credits are enough to describe your CRM, see it come to life, and get a real feel for AI Builder before committing to anything.



Worth knowing: AI credits are also used to power any AI features inside your CRM – like a chatbot or smart search – but only when your users actually interact with them.



When you're ready to publish, simply switch to one of our paid plans. Hosting and domain are already included, so there's nothing else to set up – just hit publish and your CRM goes live.



Running low on credits? You can top up anytime and track your usage from the dashboard.