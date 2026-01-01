Direct content edits made easy

With Hostinger AI Builder content editing mode, you can simply click the text you see in the preview and rewrite it instantly. No prompting, no commands, just smooth, in-place editing.
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Easily change and improve your content

With AI Builder, you can update your content directly in the preview window. Enable editing mode, click what you want to change, and start typing â€“ itâ€™s that simple.

Update headlines, paragraphs, or button text and see your edits appear live. No add-ons, no wasted AI credits, no waiting.

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Easily change and improve your content
EDIT ON THE SPOT

Spend less time editing, more time creating

Make precise, in-place changes

Simply select the element you want to update, and only that element will change. No more struggling to describe edits or risking unexpected AI adjustments.
Since youâ€™re editing directly, thereâ€™s no need to spend extra AI Builder AI credits. Make as many text changes as you want at no extra cost.
Content edits bypass the AI, so your updates go live immediately. No need to wait for a response â€“Â  just click, type, and see the change.

What users are saying about Hostinger AI Builder

mark diantonio
mark diantonio
@markdiantonio

Vibe coding compresses development by 45%, with tools like Hostinger AI Builder turning natural language into working prototypes in hours instead of weeks. The entry barrier to building software is dramatically lower.

Martin Dubovic
Martin Dubovic
@Martinko

I recently had the chance to test out the new @Hostinger AI Builder tool and I must say that I was impressed. ðŸ˜Ž

Web3Wikis
Web3Wikis
@web3wikis

Hostinger AI Builder may be the most efficient vibe code tool for building million dollar apps.

Ivana MikleuÅ¡
Ivana MikleuÅ¡
Digital Specialist

Hostinger AI Builder is a new and innovative way to create MVPs and test ideas before going all in.

Eric Hill
Eric Hill
@EHillPapercraft

You wonâ€™t believe how easy it is to build what you want for your website and customers using Hostingerâ€™s AI Builder! Simply amazing - see for yourself!

Albert Bermejo
Albert Bermejo
Content creator

Hostinger AI Builder is a tool with which you can build an idea you've had â€“ you just need to explain it, and it just works.

techmano
techmano
@nice_gamin60974

Love the way things are headed with @Hostinger AI Builder! The new AI update has been really fun to interact with. Itâ€™s been a game changer not only for me but I know lots of others also.

RameshR
RameshR
@rezmeram

Am wondering how Hostinger pulled off AI Builder... It's crazy how fast it allows anyone deploy front and back end.

Zera
Zera
@TheZoyaThinking

Canâ€™t tell you how long this project had been waiting on my someday list UNTIL you guys made the AI Builder. I know nothing about coding Web Apps. 0 and there it is. My dream project to help fellows is LIVE. Whoo!

Jordi Robert
Jordi Robert
Founder

Hostinger AI Builder really is a game-changer compared to everything else. It was so easy to set up a subdomain for my blog on my web app â€“ I went, 'Wow!'

Steve Salihu
Steve Salihu
@stevesalihu

You can now build web apps by just entering a prompt on Hostinger AI Builder. Really cool stuff!

Abhihephaestus
Abhihephaestus
@HephaestusNo1

I tried Hostinger AI Builder & itâ€™s a game-changer! This no-code AI app builder creates slick websites & apps in minutes â€” designs, codes & writes for you. Worth a try.

Steven Pillow
Steven Pillow
@spillow82

It is like having a top-tier web developer/software developer ready to create whatever you can imagine.

Brooks Boshears
Brooks Boshears
Entrepreneur

You can build some pretty nice stuff with Hostinger AI Builder. It's unlike a typical website builder â€“ it's more.

Ready to turn your unique project idea into reality?

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