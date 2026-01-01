Sell online with a store built your way

Create your store or a fully custom ecommerce app just by chatting with AI. Manage products, orders, payments, and more – all in one place.
Start for free

Paid plans from only ₦2,390/mo

Sell online with a store built your way

Everything you need to sell and scale online

Get everything you need to sell physical and digital products, gift cards, or run print on demand business.
Sell digital products

Sell digital products

Create your online store and product pages simply by chatting with AI or using templates.
Sell digital products

Everything to fuel growth

Hosting, domain, and email – all included. Easy setup for marketing and payment tools: SEO, Stripe, PayPal, AdSense, and more.

Everything to fuel growth

0% transaction fees

Keep what you earn. Accept 100+ payment methods with no extra charges.

0% transaction fees

Automatic email delivery

Your digital products (eBooks, music, art) are delivered instantly to customers without lifting a finger.
Automatic email delivery

Sell digital products

Create your online store and product pages simply by chatting with AI or using templates.
Sell digital products

Everything to fuel growth

Hosting, domain, and email – all included. Easy setup for marketing and payment tools: SEO, Stripe, PayPal, AdSense, and more.

Everything to fuel growth

0% transaction fees

Keep what you earn. Accept 100+ payment methods with no extra charges.

0% transaction fees

Automatic email delivery

Your digital products (eBooks, music, art) are delivered instantly to customers without lifting a finger.
Automatic email delivery

Your ecommerce idea, ready to build

From online stores to sales dashboards and beyond – explore some popular examples to spark ideas, or jump straight in with a ready-made prompt and start building in seconds.
Custom online store

Custom online store

Launch a store that looks and works exactly how you want – showcase your products, manage orders, and start selling online without touching a single line of code.Start building
Build a gated platform where members pay to access exclusive content, courses, or a community – set your own pricing, manage subscriptions, and grow your recurring revenue.Start building
Create a smart chatbot that answers shopper questions 24/7, guides customers, or automates common tasks.Start building
Let users easily monitor stock levels, track supplies, and avoid shortages – all from a simple, intuitive dashboard.Start building
Keep your customers in the loop with a branded order tracking experience that builds trust from purchase to delivery.Start building
Turn your sales data into clear, actionable insights so you always know what's working and where to grow.Start building

How to start selling online with AI

01

Describe your idea or pick a template

Describe the online store or ecommerce app you have in mind and watch it come to life – or choose a template to get started even faster.
02

Customize and test

Fine-tune your design, create product pages from a single image, and connect payments and shipping – all from one dashboard. Preview it live before you publish.
03

Publish with a single click

One click and your store is live and ready to take orders – no technical setup, no third-party connections or waiting around.

Pick a template. Make it yours.

Choose a professionally designed template, customize it with AI or visual edits, and get your website online faster.
Velour (fashion store)

Velour (fashion store)

Online coffee store

Online coffee store

Alpaca (online boutique)

Alpaca (online boutique)

From concept to checkout in minutes

Watch how to create, customize, and launch your store in minutes – from AI-made products to payment setup.

See what else AI Builder can build for your business

Business showcase pages and apps

Booking websites and apps

Custom CRMs

Internal business tools

What users are saying about Hostinger AI Builder

mark diantonio
mark diantonio
@markdiantonio

Vibe coding compresses development by 45%, with tools like Hostinger AI Builder turning natural language into working prototypes in hours instead of weeks. The entry barrier to building software is dramatically lower.

Martin Dubovic
Martin Dubovic
@Martinko

I recently had the chance to test out the new @Hostinger AI Builder tool and I must say that I was impressed. 😎

Web3Wikis
Web3Wikis
@web3wikis

Hostinger AI Builder may be the most efficient vibe code tool for building million dollar apps.

Ivana Mikleuš
Ivana Mikleuš
Digital Specialist

Hostinger AI Builder is a new and innovative way to create MVPs and test ideas before going all in.

Eric Hill
Eric Hill
@EHillPapercraft

You won’t believe how easy it is to build what you want for your website and customers using Hostinger’s AI Builder! Simply amazing - see for yourself!

Albert Bermejo
Albert Bermejo
Content creator

Hostinger AI Builder is a tool with which you can build an idea you've had – you just need to explain it, and it just works.

techmano
techmano
@nice_gamin60974

Love the way things are headed with @Hostinger AI Builder! The new AI update has been really fun to interact with. It’s been a game changer not only for me but I know lots of others also.

RameshR
RameshR
@rezmeram

Am wondering how Hostinger pulled off AI Builder... It's crazy how fast it allows anyone deploy front and back end.

Zera
Zera
@TheZoyaThinking

Can’t tell you how long this project had been waiting on my someday list UNTIL you guys made the AI Builder. I know nothing about coding Web Apps. 0 and there it is. My dream project to help fellows is LIVE. Whoo!

Jordi Robert
Jordi Robert
Founder

Hostinger AI Builder really is a game-changer compared to everything else. It was so easy to set up a subdomain for my blog on my web app – I went, 'Wow!'

Steve Salihu
Steve Salihu
@stevesalihu

You can now build web apps by just entering a prompt on Hostinger AI Builder. Really cool stuff!

Abhihephaestus
Abhihephaestus
@HephaestusNo1

I tried Hostinger AI Builder & it’s a game-changer! This no-code AI app builder creates slick websites & apps in minutes — designs, codes & writes for you. Worth a try.

Steven Pillow
Steven Pillow
@spillow82

It is like having a top-tier web developer/software developer ready to create whatever you can imagine.

Brooks Boshears
Brooks Boshears
Entrepreneur

You can build some pretty nice stuff with Hostinger AI Builder. It's unlike a typical website builder – it's more.

Ready to launch your online store or ecommerce app?

Start for free

No credit card required

AI Builder vibe code online store FAQs

AI Builder ecommerce is designed to make selling online accessible to everyone. AI Builder AI builds your store or custom ecommerce web app through a simple chat interface, while Hostinger's native ecommerce solution takes care of products, payments, orders, and shipping – all working together out of the box.

No coding, no technical setup, no separate tools to juggle. Everything you need to sell online, ready when you are.

You can sell physical and digital products, gift cards, and print on demand products.

Subscriptions and appointments aren't supported yet, but you can still offer them using third-party tools:

  • To start selling subscriptions, we recommend using Stripe. Just ask AI Builder to help you connect it to your project.
  • For appointments, tools like Calendly work great. You can also ask AI Builder how to add it to your site.

Choose from 100+ payment methods, like cards, PayPal, Google Pay, Apple Pay, and others. Payment methods available for your store depend on where you're selling, your location, currency, and who you're selling to.

Once you connect an online store, you can define your shipping zones with up to 25 delivery options and set custom shipping rules based on order amount or item weight.

It only takes two steps to get your store up and running:

  1. Click 'Integrations' in the top-right corner of your AI Builder project, then select and connect the online store. AI Builder sets it up for you in moments.
  2. Once connected, go to 'Integrations' → 'Online store' to access all your store settings.

Check our step-by-step guide for more instructions.

You can manage your store anytime by clicking 'Integrations' → 'Online store'.

Once it's connected, you'll see links that will redirect you to the built-in store manager. From there, you can manage products, payments, and more – without any prompting needed.

If you want to edit the way your online store looks (like the layout of your product list), just ask AI in the chat to make changes.

Yes – and this is where AI Builder really stands out. From a simple online store to a fully custom ecommerce app, AI Builder lets you build any ecommerce experience you can imagine – including custom tools tailored to your exact business needs. Inventory trackers, order management systems, sales dashboards – just describe what you need and AI Builder builds it for you.

None at all. AI Builder is built around vibe coding – just describe what you want to build and AI takes care of the rest. Whether you're launching a storefront or building a custom ecommerce tool, all it takes is a prompt.

If your goal is to launch an online store, you can build an initial website from a single prompt, then connect the built-in online store integration and add your products – all without writing a single line of code.

If you've ever had an idea for an online store or a custom ecommerce tool but didn't know where to start – vibe coding is for you. Instead of writing code, you simply describe what you want to build in plain language and AI brings it to life, step by step.

The best way to find out is to try it yourself. AI Builder comes with a free trial including 5 prompts – enough to vibe code an initial online store or custom ecommerce app and see exactly what it can do before you commit to anything. No credit card required.

Hostinger offers two ways to build an ecommerce website – with AI Builder vibe coding platform and Hostinger's drag-and-drop website builder – and the difference is already in the name.

Hostinger Website Builder lets you start from a template or generate an ecommerce website from a description, then customize it by dragging and dropping pre-built elements. It's a great fit for anyone who needs a clean, simple online store up and running quickly.

Horizons takes a conversational approach – you chat with AI and it applies changes in real time, giving you much more customization freedom. It also lets you build more advanced projects, like marketplaces or more complex online stores with user logins, thanks to its integrated backend. And for those who want it, full code access is available too.

Both tools are powered by Hostinger's native ecommerce solution and are built for people without technical knowledge – the difference comes down to how you like to build and how much flexibility you need.

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