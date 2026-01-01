Continue.dev hosting
Deploy Continue.dev faster with full control and simplicity
One monthly price, no hidden fees
+2 mo. free
Business benefits:
+2 mo. free
Everything in Business, plus:
+2 mo. free
Business benefits:
+2 mo. free
Everything in Business, plus:
Host Continue.dev with Fast, Reliable Performance
Push your code. We’ll take it from here
1. Connect your project
Connect GitHub, upload a ZIP, or deploy from AI code assistant. Your framework is auto-detected, build commands handled, and you're ready to ship
2. Deploy instantly
Launch your Node.js web app in seconds. Servers, security, and scaling — all taken care of
3. Manage and scale
Stay in control and scale with confidence. Monitor performance, map domains, and redeploy automatically.