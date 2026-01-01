Continue.dev hosting

Deploy Continue.dev faster with full control and simplicity

Free domain for 1 year
Free business email for 1 year
Free managed SSLs
From  CA$ 5.59 /mo
30-day money-back guarantee
continue.dev hosting

One monthly price, no hidden fees

Choose the plan that fits your workflow and host Continue.dev with confidence. Enjoy reliable performance, simple setup, and our 30-day money-back guarantee.
MOST POPULAR
79% off
Business
More tools and power for growth
CA$ 26.49
CA$ 5.59 /mo

+2 mo. free

Get 48 months for CA$ 268.32 (regular price CA$ 1,271.52). Renews at CA$ 23.69/mo.
5 Managed Node.js web apps
Up to 50 websites
30 vibe coding credits
2 CPU cores
3 GB RAM
50 GB of world’s fastest NVMe storage
5 mailboxes per website - free for 1 year

Business benefits:

Build with Node.js, PHP/HTML, WordPress, Website Builder, Horizons
Free domain for 1 year
Managed SSL certificates
FREE
Global in-house CDN
FREE
GitHub integration with automatic deployments
IDE-based deployments
NEW
Daily and on-demand backups
Web application firewall
AI Bots traffic management
Unlimited bandwidth
Managed MySQL database
71% off
Cloud Startup
20X more power for your websites with Cloud hosting
CA$ 39.09
CA$ 11.19 /mo

+2 mo. free

Get 48 months for CA$ 537.12 (regular price CA$ 1,876.32). Renews at CA$ 36.29/mo.
10 Managed Node.js web apps
NEW
Up to 100 websites
50 vibe coding credits
4 CPU cores
4 GB RAM
100 GB of world’s fastest NVMe storage
10 mailboxes per website - free for 1 year

Everything in Business, plus:

Enjoy priority expert support – 24/7
Get extra control and stability with a dedicated IP address
Handle peak traffic with a power boost for a week/month
Higher database performance & connection limits
MOST POPULAR
79% off
Business
More tools and power for growth
CA$ 26.49
CA$ 5.59 /mo

+2 mo. free

Get 48 months for CA$ 268.32 (regular price CA$ 1,271.52). Renews at CA$ 23.69/mo.
5 Managed Node.js web apps
Up to 50 websites
30 vibe coding credits
2 CPU cores
3 GB RAM
50 GB of world’s fastest NVMe storage
5 mailboxes per website - free for 1 year

Business benefits:

Build with Node.js, PHP/HTML, WordPress, Website Builder, Horizons
Free domain for 1 year
Managed SSL certificates
FREE
Global in-house CDN
FREE
GitHub integration with automatic deployments
IDE-based deployments
NEW
Daily and on-demand backups
Web application firewall
AI Bots traffic management
Unlimited bandwidth
Managed MySQL database
71% off
Cloud Startup
20X more power for your websites with Cloud hosting
CA$ 39.09
CA$ 11.19 /mo

+2 mo. free

Get 48 months for CA$ 537.12 (regular price CA$ 1,876.32). Renews at CA$ 36.29/mo.
10 Managed Node.js web apps
NEW
Up to 100 websites
50 vibe coding credits
4 CPU cores
4 GB RAM
100 GB of world’s fastest NVMe storage
10 mailboxes per website - free for 1 year

Everything in Business, plus:

Enjoy priority expert support – 24/7
Get extra control and stability with a dedicated IP address
Handle peak traffic with a power boost for a week/month
Higher database performance & connection limits
View all features

The price displayed is the monthly rate excluding applicable taxes. The total price for the plan to be paid upfront at checkout includes the monthly rate multiplied by the number of months in your plan, along with any applicable taxes.

Host Continue.dev with Fast, Reliable Performance

Deploy Continue.dev quickly with a setup that keeps the process simple from the start. Get the performance and uptime you need to run your AI coding assistant smoothly, without spending time on server management or manual tuning. Scale when your usage grows, while the platform handles the hosting work in the background. It’s a straightforward way to keep Continue.dev available, responsive, and ready for your team.
continue.dev hosting

Push your code. We’ll take it from here

1. Connect your project

1. Connect your project

Connect GitHub, upload a ZIP, or deploy from AI code assistant. Your framework is auto-detected, build commands handled, and you're ready to ship

2. Deploy instantly

2. Deploy instantly

Launch your Node.js web app in seconds. Servers, security, and scaling — all taken care of

3. Manage and scale

3. Manage and scale

Stay in control and scale with confidence. Monitor performance, map domains, and redeploy automatically.

Recommended server location:

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Local deployment. Global reach

Choose a server location or CDN close to your audience to boost loading speeds. We have data centers and CDNs all over the world: North America, Europe, Asia, South America, South Africa, and Australia.

Local deployment. Global reach

Continue.dev hosting FAQs

Get answers to the most frequently asked questions about Continue.dev hosting services.

What is Continue.dev hosting?

Continue.dev hosting is a managed environment for running and connecting Continue.dev with your apps, tools, and model providers. It helps you deploy faster without handling server setup, updates, or basic maintenance yourself.

How is Continue.dev hosting different from VPS hosting?

A VPS gives you full server control, but you manage setup, security, scaling, and updates. Continue.dev hosting is simpler: it is preconfigured for the service, so you can get started faster with less manual work.

Can I deploy private GitHub repositories?

Yes. Continue.dev hosting supports private GitHub repositories, so you can connect your code securely and keep internal projects protected during deployment.

Are there traffic limits or overage fees?

Plans may include resource limits based on usage. If your app needs more capacity, you can upgrade before hitting limits instead of paying unexpected overage fees.

How hard is migration or initial setup?

Setup is straightforward and designed for technical users. If you are moving from another host, you can migrate your project by connecting your repo, configuring your environment, and deploying in a few steps.

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