Codex hosting
Deploy Codex Fast with Full Control
Free domain for 1 year
Free business email for 1 year
Free managed SSLs
From CA$ 5.59 /mo
30-day money-back guarantee
One monthly price, no hidden fees
Choose the Codex hosting plan that fits your project with confidence. Get reliable performance, a simple setup, and full peace of mind with our 30-day money-back guarantee.
MOST POPULAR
79% off
Business
More tools and power for growth
CA$ 26.49
CA$ 5.59 /mo
+3 mo. free
Get 48 months for CA$ 268.32 (regular price CA$ 1,271.52). Renews at CA$ 23.69/mo.
5 Managed Node.js web apps
Up to 50 websites
30 AI website builder credits
2 CPU cores
3 GB RAM
50 GB of world’s fastest NVMe storage
5 mailboxes per website - free for 1 year
Business benefits:
Build with Node.js, PHP/HTML, WordPress, Website Builder, Horizons
Free domain for 1 year
Managed SSL certificates
FREE
Global in-house CDN
FREE
GitHub integration with automatic deployments
IDE-based deployments
NEW
Daily and on-demand backups
Web application firewall
AI Bots traffic management
Unlimited bandwidth
Managed MySQL database
71% off
Cloud Startup
20X more power for your websites with Cloud hosting
CA$ 39.09
CA$ 11.19 /mo
+3 mo. free
Get 48 months for CA$ 537.12 (regular price CA$ 1,876.32). Renews at CA$ 36.29/mo.
10 Managed Node.js web apps
NEW
Up to 100 websites
50 AI website builder credits
4 CPU cores
4 GB RAM
100 GB of world’s fastest NVMe storage
10 mailboxes per website - free for 1 year
Everything in Business, plus:
Enjoy priority expert support – 24/7
Get extra control and stability with a dedicated IP address
Handle peak traffic with a power boost for a week/month
Higher database performance & connection limits
MOST POPULAR
79% off
Business
More tools and power for growth
CA$ 26.49
CA$ 5.59 /mo
+3 mo. free
Get 48 months for CA$ 268.32 (regular price CA$ 1,271.52). Renews at CA$ 23.69/mo.
5 Managed Node.js web apps
Up to 50 websites
30 AI website builder credits
2 CPU cores
3 GB RAM
50 GB of world’s fastest NVMe storage
5 mailboxes per website - free for 1 year
Business benefits:
Build with Node.js, PHP/HTML, WordPress, Website Builder, Horizons
Free domain for 1 year
Managed SSL certificates
FREE
Global in-house CDN
FREE
GitHub integration with automatic deployments
IDE-based deployments
NEW
Daily and on-demand backups
Web application firewall
AI Bots traffic management
Unlimited bandwidth
Managed MySQL database
71% off
Cloud Startup
20X more power for your websites with Cloud hosting
CA$ 39.09
CA$ 11.19 /mo
+3 mo. free
Get 48 months for CA$ 537.12 (regular price CA$ 1,876.32). Renews at CA$ 36.29/mo.
10 Managed Node.js web apps
NEW
Up to 100 websites
50 AI website builder credits
4 CPU cores
4 GB RAM
100 GB of world’s fastest NVMe storage
10 mailboxes per website - free for 1 year
Everything in Business, plus:
Enjoy priority expert support – 24/7
Get extra control and stability with a dedicated IP address
Handle peak traffic with a power boost for a week/month
Higher database performance & connection limits
Deploy Codex Faster with Reliable Hosting
Deploy Codex quickly and keep your environment running without the usual setup work. Our managed hosting gives you a simple path from deployment to daily use, with the performance and stability needed for technical projects. Scale when traffic grows, maintain strong uptime, and keep control with a platform designed to stay straightforward. You get the flexibility to build and ship faster, while we handle the hosting layer behind it.
Push your code. We’ll take it from here
1. Connect your project
Write a prompt or choose a template and instantly receive the first version of your site.
2. Deploy instantly
Adjust the visuals and copy and add your personal touch.
3. Manage and scale
Click Go live and publish your new website. Hosting, a domain, and email are included.
Codex hosting FAQs
Get answers to the most frequently asked questions about Codex hosting services.
What is Codex hosting?
Codex hosting is a managed hosting setup for running Codex-based apps with the server resources and tools they need. It is built for users who want a simpler deployment workflow than managing infrastructure themselves.
How is Codex hosting different from VPS hosting?
Codex hosting is easier to start with because the platform handles more of the setup for you. VPS hosting gives you full server control, but it also requires more configuration and maintenance.
Can I deploy a private GitHub repository?
Yes. You can connect a private GitHub repository and deploy your project securely. This is useful for teams that want to keep code private while still using a simple deployment flow.
Are there traffic limits or overage fees?
Plans may include defined traffic limits, so it is important to check the plan details before buying. If your project grows, you can upgrade instead of dealing with unexpected fees.
Can I migrate an existing project or set it up quickly?
Yes. You can usually migrate an existing project or start from a fresh setup in a few steps. If you already have a repo ready, deployment is typically straightforward.